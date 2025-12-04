https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/russia-ready-to-expand-joint-aviation-cooperation-with-india--russian-deputy-pm-manturov-1123222236.html

Russia Ready to Expand Joint Aviation Cooperation with India — Russian Deputy PM Manturov

Sputnik International

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov has arrived in New Delhi as part of President Vladimir Putin's delegation to India. Ahead of his visit, he gave an exclusive interview to Sputnik India about neweconomic opportunities for cooperation between Russia and India.

Sputnik India: Russia is a global leader in the construction of nuclear icebreakers, while India has a rapidly growing shipbuilding industry. Given this, how do you assess the potential forms of partnership between both countries in the specialized field of Arctic shipbuilding?Manturov: The Arctic presents unique maritime challenges, where geography, climate, and geophysical conditions create specific demands for vessels. Ensuring safe navigation in the Arctic’s harsh hydrometeorological conditions requires high ice-class cargo ships, such as tankers, bulk carriers, container ships, and LNG carriers. Establishing joint production of such ice-class vessels could become a promising avenue for cooperation. A dedicated working group within the Russian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Cultural Cooperation is currently discussing this matter. The Russian side of the group is led by the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, while the Indian side is represented by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways of the Government of India.Sputnik India: In October, Moscow and New Delhi signed a production agreement on making civilian SJ-100s in India. What prospects does Russia see for cooperation with India in the civil aviation sector?The Indian air transport market is booming. India is beefing up its industrial development track, including within the framework of the "Make in India" initiative. We have a number of examples of deep and productive long-term cooperation with Indian partners in the field of aviation. These include the famous MiG-21 fighters and the multifunctional Su-30MKIs, produced under license in India and constituting an important part of its Air Force. Russia is a partner that is ready to work with India not only in terms of supplying modern aviation equipment but also in terms of helping to build up India's own aviation industry. In this sense, we believe that expanding cooperation could be of mutual interest, not only in military aviation but also in the civil aviation sphere. Russian Superjet aircraft have already carried over 40 million passengers, and they are actively operated by Russian airlines on domestic and international routes. As the updated version of this aircraft is certified and serial production is scaled up, the relevance of cooperation with Indian partners will increase, and it can be discussed in greater detail.Sputnik India: Indian businesses are currently seeking markets for their products, especially in light of the high tariffs imposed by the United States. What can Russia offer Indian companies? What should Indian partners know about opportunities in the Russian market?Over the past five years, Russian-Indian trade turnover has surged nearly sevenfold. Our nations' leaders have set an ambitious target of surpassing $100 billion by 2030. The path to achieving this goal is a two-way street. And, of course, along with the priority for us of expanding Russian exports, implementing joint projects on Russian territory, as well as diversifying supplies of Indian products to our market should play an important role here. Considering its own industrial development plans, as well as the global redistribution of trade flows, which is also related to the tariff wars you mentioned, India has the potential to be a major partner in several in-demand product categories. These are categories where the potential of Indian producers allows for replacing products previously supplied from unfriendly countries, while ensuring their high quality and competitive cost.To realize this, it is necessary to increase awareness among Russian entrepreneurs about the capabilities of Indian partners. We see prospects for intensifying interaction in areas such as chemical industry products, various types of raw materials, equipment and components, textile products, everyday consumer goods, and, of course, food supplies. Russia, in turn, is boosting exports of mineral fertilizers, machinery and equipment, as well as metallurgical products to India. One of the key elements of Russian-Indian synergy is industrial cooperation. Joint projects are being implemented and developed in the fields of mechanical engineering, metallurgy, mining and chemical industries, pharmaceuticals, information technology, aircraft manufacturing, and other spheres.For our part, we are ready to fully encourage interaction between the business communities of both countries, as well as their regular participation in major congresses and exhibition events held in Russia and India. To showcase their products and establish business contacts with Russian consumers, Indian manufacturers need to engage more with industry platforms, particularly our leading industrial exhibition, INNOPROM, in Yekaterinburg. The upcoming Russian-Indian Business Forum, set to take place in the context of our Head of State's visit to New Delhi on December 4-5, will also be a key event for forging new business ties. This Forum will serve as an excellent platform for establishing direct dialogue between Russian and Indian companies, fostering deeper ties and boosting mutual trade between our nations.Sputnik India: [What’s the] current status of the new logistics routes between India and Russia? What are the main areas of focus?India is a priority economic partner for Russia not only bilaterally but also in multilateral formats (EAEU, BRICS, SCO). Within these and other international structures that include our countries, a constructive dialogue is underway on forming a stable Eurasian transport framework, designed to ensure efficient logistics and transport connectivity, guaranteeing the reliability and stability of supplies.In this context, both the already known routes, including via the Suez Canal, and new ones, such as the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) or the Eastern Route via Russia's Far Eastern ports, are of paramount importance. Together with Indian partners, we are actively developing these routes by optimizing logistics, building a cargo base, upgrading infrastructure, and modernizing fleets. We are enhancing cooperation along the Vladivostok-Chennai maritime corridor, expanding the line for transporting coal, oil, LNG, fertilizers, and containerized cargo. We see the formation of stable transport links between the Russian Far East and the eastern coast of India as a vital element in cultivating bilateral relations and expanding the Eurasian logistics network.Regarding the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), in which our countries are active participants, we welcome the concrete steps taken by our Indian colleagues in developing the Iranian port of Chabahar, located along the corridor's axis and one of the key ports in the Persian Gulf. We regard the INSTC to be a priority Eurasian transport corridor, playing a key role in diversifying and reducing the transportation time of goods between Russia, India, and the countries of the Persian Gulf.In addition to the mentioned routes, we note the interest of Indian partners our President’s initiative - the creation of a Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor. We are ready for cooperation in this direction as well.

