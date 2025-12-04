https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/russia-strengthens-ties-with-saudi-arabia--1123226314.html
Russia Strengthens Ties With Saudi Arabia
A Russia–Saudi Arabia business dialogue has been held in Moscow, where participants discussed promising areas of cooperation in industry and investment, Moscow government minister and head of the city's Department of Investment and Industrial Policy, Anatoly Garbuzov, announced.
"Under the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the city is consistently strengthening its trade and economic relations with friendly nations. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a strategic partner for Moscow. In the first nine months of 2025, exports from enterprises located in the city increased by 72% compared to the same period in 2024. In addition, the capital is interested in developing high-tech investment projects, particularly within the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone (SEZ)," Garbuzov said. Speaking at the business dialogue, Olga Starikova, director general of MosProm—the Center for Export, Industrial and Investment Support—emphasized that Moscow is currently focusing on several key areas of cooperation with Saudi Arabia. The city aims to attract foreign direct investment for the development of critical technologies. This will help advance the production of cutting-edge medical equipment and innovative pharmaceutical products at the Technopolis Moscow SEZ. Foreign investment in world-class tourism infrastructure would also enable Moscow to build major amusement parks and mega water parks.
A Russia–Saudi Arabia business dialogue has been held in Moscow, where participants discussed promising areas of cooperation in industry and investment, Moscow government minister and head of the city’s Department of Investment and Industrial Policy, Anatoly Garbuzov, announced.
“Under the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the city is consistently strengthening its trade and economic relations with friendly nations. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a strategic partner for Moscow. In the first nine months of 2025, exports from enterprises located in the city increased by 72% compared to the same period in 2024. In addition, the capital is interested in developing high-tech investment projects, particularly within the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone (SEZ),” Garbuzov said.
Speaking at the business dialogue, Olga Starikova, director general of MosProm—the Center for Export, Industrial and Investment Support—emphasized that Moscow
is currently focusing on several key areas of cooperation with Saudi Arabia
. The city aims to attract foreign direct investment for the development of critical technologies.
This will help advance the production of cutting-edge medical equipment and innovative pharmaceutical products at the Technopolis Moscow SEZ. Foreign investment in world-class tourism infrastructure would also enable Moscow to build major amusement parks and mega water parks.
“MosProm provides a broad range of tools for Moscow-based companies looking to expand exports and develop international projects that strengthen the city’s industrial and investment potential. Next year, we plan to launch new marketing support measures to boost the visibility of Moscow enterprises abroad, including in the Saudi market,” Starikova said.