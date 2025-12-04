https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/russia-strengthens-ties-with-saudi-arabia--1123226314.html

Russia Strengthens Ties With Saudi Arabia

Russia Strengthens Ties With Saudi Arabia

Sputnik International

A Russia–Saudi Arabia business dialogue has been held in Moscow, where participants discussed promising areas of cooperation in industry and investment, Moscow... 04.12.2025, Sputnik International

2025-12-04T13:08+0000

2025-12-04T13:08+0000

2025-12-04T13:08+0000

world

sergei sobyanin

business

valery garbuzov

saudi arabia

moscow

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/04/1123226159_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bab8e3066a406cc900701a0972b0ab74.jpg

“Under the instructions of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the city is consistently strengthening its trade and economic relations with friendly nations. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a strategic partner for Moscow. In the first nine months of 2025, exports from enterprises located in the city increased by 72% compared to the same period in 2024. In addition, the capital is interested in developing high-tech investment projects, particularly within the Technopolis Moscow special economic zone (SEZ),” Garbuzov said. Speaking at the business dialogue, Olga Starikova, director general of MosProm—the Center for Export, Industrial and Investment Support—emphasized that Moscow is currently focusing on several key areas of cooperation with Saudi Arabia. The city aims to attract foreign direct investment for the development of critical technologies. This will help advance the production of cutting-edge medical equipment and innovative pharmaceutical products at the Technopolis Moscow SEZ. Foreign investment in world-class tourism infrastructure would also enable Moscow to build major amusement parks and mega water parks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/moscow-and-chinese-regions-to-cooperate-in-high-tech-sectors-1123225584.html

saudi arabia

moscow

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergei sobyanin, business, valery garbuzov, saudi arabia, moscow, russia