Trump Wants to Resolve Ukraine Conflict, But Others Prefer to Extend It - US Expert

US President Donald Trump wants to resolve the Ukraine conflict, but there are people in his administration who prefer to extend it, a former vice president of the Washington-based think tank Eurasia Center, ret. US Army Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen, told Sputnik.

2025-12-04T13:25+0000

"I do believe President Trump would like to see the conflict resolved and to reestablish more productive relationships with Russia ultimately. However, there are elements within his administration that would prefer an extended conflict if for no other reason than to weaken Russia potentially," Rasmussen said. He supposed that those forces’ potential secondary goal is to weaken Europe. Rasmussen pointed out that Russia was interested in a peaceful resolution from the very beginning of the conflict and supported the Minsk and Istanbul agreements. However, the Obama and Biden administrations established the groundwork for the current conflict, he added.The latest round of talks between Russia and the United States during the recent US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Moscow became a positive step toward a peaceful resolution in Ukraine, Col. Earl Rasmussen said.He expressed confidence that Witkoff’s trip was productive. However, the two sides still have many issues to discuss, he added.On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.

