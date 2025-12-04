https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/us-f-16-fighter-jet-crashes-near-airbase-in-california---reports-1123224575.html

US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Airbase in California - Reports

US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Airbase in California - Reports

Sputnik International

An F-16 fighter jet of the US Air Force has crashed not far from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California, the Stars and Stripes magazine reported.

2025-12-04T09:58+0000

2025-12-04T09:58+0000

2025-12-04T09:58+0000

americas

us

us air force

california

plane crash

f-16

f-16 fighter jet

us f-16

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100668870_0:44:1024:620_1920x0_80_0_0_041d339eefe3e9959c42bec59f7a2a50.jpg

The pilot has safely ejected from the jet and survived the crash. An investigation into the crash has been launched, and no possible reasons have been announced yet. The crashed jet was a part of the Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbird, which was created in 1953.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/us-military-officials-doubt-f-16-crash-in-ukraine-caused-by-friendly-fire---reports-1119976978.html

americas

california

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us f-16 fighter, fighter jet, jet crashes near airbase in california, us air force