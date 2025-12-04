International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/us-f-16-fighter-jet-crashes-near-airbase-in-california---reports-1123224575.html
US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Airbase in California - Reports
US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Airbase in California - Reports
Sputnik International
An F-16 fighter jet of the US Air Force has crashed not far from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California, the Stars and Stripes magazine reported.
2025-12-04T09:58+0000
2025-12-04T09:58+0000
americas
us
us air force
california
plane crash
f-16
f-16 fighter jet
us f-16
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100668870_0:44:1024:620_1920x0_80_0_0_041d339eefe3e9959c42bec59f7a2a50.jpg
The pilot has safely ejected from the jet and survived the crash. An investigation into the crash has been launched, and no possible reasons have been announced yet. The crashed jet was a part of the Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbird, which was created in 1953.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240901/us-military-officials-doubt-f-16-crash-in-ukraine-caused-by-friendly-fire---reports-1119976978.html
americas
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100668870_70:0:954:663_1920x0_80_0_0_85dfe7bb40da8518ba1a4c3952974097.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us f-16 fighter, fighter jet, jet crashes near airbase in california, us air force
us f-16 fighter, fighter jet, jet crashes near airbase in california, us air force

US F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes Near Airbase in California - Reports

09:58 GMT 04.12.2025
CC0 / TSGT KEVIN J. GRUENWALD, USAF / A pair of US Air Force (USAF) F-16 Fighting Falcons,
A pair of US Air Force (USAF) F-16 Fighting Falcons, - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2025
CC0 / TSGT KEVIN J. GRUENWALD, USAF /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An F-16 fighter jet of the US Air Force has crashed not far from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California, the Stars and Stripes magazine reported.
The pilot has safely ejected from the jet and survived the crash.
An investigation into the crash has been launched, and no possible reasons have been announced yet.
The crashed jet was a part of the Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbird, which was created in 1953.
F16 aircraft of the Polish and Turkish Air Forces performing a demonstration flight as part of the NATO Summit in Warsaw - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2024
World
US Military Officials Doubt F-16 Crash in Ukraine Caused by Friendly Fire - Report
1 September 2024, 03:32 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала