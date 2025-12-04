https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/us-f-16-fighter-jet-crashes-near-airbase-in-california---reports-1123224575.html
An F-16 fighter jet of the US Air Force has crashed not far from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California, the Stars and Stripes magazine reported.
The pilot has safely ejected from the jet and survived the crash. An investigation into the crash has been launched, and no possible reasons have been announced yet. The crashed jet was a part of the Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbird, which was created in 1953.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An F-16 fighter jet of the US Air Force has crashed not far from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California, the Stars and Stripes magazine reported.
The pilot has safely ejected from the jet and survived the crash.
An investigation into the crash
has been launched, and no possible reasons have been announced yet.
The crashed jet was a part of the Air Demonstration Squadron Thunderbird, which was created in 1953.
