https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/venezuelas-maduro-confirms-cordial-phone-conversation-with-trump-1123222585.html

Venezuela's Maduro Confirms 'Cordial' Phone Conversation with Trump

Venezuela's Maduro Confirms 'Cordial' Phone Conversation with Trump

Sputnik International

The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, reveals a 10-day-old phone conversation with Donald Trump, calling it "respectful" and even "cordial."

2025-12-04T03:41+0000

2025-12-04T03:41+0000

2025-12-04T03:16+0000

americas

us

venezuela

nicolas maduro

donald trump

international civil aviation organization (icao)

the united nations (un)

caracas

us war machine

us warships

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/0c/1083131074_0:0:1559:878_1920x0_80_0_0_6267c5d95506498119631928544abd6c.jpg

Nicolas Maduro emphasized prudence and quiet diplomacy:Maduro also framed the US as "tired of endless wars" and positioned Venezuela as a partner for peace.On November 29, Trump called on all airlines to consider the airspace above and around Venezuela closed. Venezuelan authorities firmly rejected his call and demanded that the US respect the country's airspace, following up with an appeal to the UN and the International Civil Aviation Organization to condemn Washington's statement, which Caracas says constitutes a threat of the use of force.The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. In September and October, it has repeatedly used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela.On November 3, Trump expressed the opinion that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's days as Venezuela's leader were numbered, while assuring that the US had no plans to wage war against the republic. Caracas viewed these actions as a provocation aimed at destabilizing the region and as a violation of international agreements on the demilitarized and nuclear-free status of the Caribbean.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/us-cant-turn-venezuela-into-another-libya--expert-1123209431.html

americas

venezuela

caracas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-venezuela relations, us war on venezuela, trump-maduro talk, trump war on venezuela, maduro call with trump