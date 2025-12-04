International
Venezuela's Maduro Confirms 'Cordial' Phone Conversation with Trump
Venezuela's Maduro Confirms 'Cordial' Phone Conversation with Trump
The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, reveals a 10-day-old phone conversation with Donald Trump, calling it "respectful" and even "cordial."
2025-12-04T03:41+0000
Nicolas Maduro emphasized prudence and quiet diplomacy:Maduro also framed the US as "tired of endless wars" and positioned Venezuela as a partner for peace.On November 29, Trump called on all airlines to consider the airspace above and around Venezuela closed. Venezuelan authorities firmly rejected his call and demanded that the US respect the country's airspace, following up with an appeal to the UN and the International Civil Aviation Organization to condemn Washington's statement, which Caracas says constitutes a threat of the use of force.The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. In September and October, it has repeatedly used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela.On November 3, Trump expressed the opinion that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's days as Venezuela's leader were numbered, while assuring that the US had no plans to wage war against the republic. Caracas viewed these actions as a provocation aimed at destabilizing the region and as a violation of international agreements on the demilitarized and nuclear-free status of the Caribbean.
Venezuela's Maduro Confirms 'Cordial' Phone Conversation with Trump

03:41 GMT 04.12.2025
The president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, reveals a 10-day-old phone conversation with Donald Trump, calling it "respectful" and even "cordial."
Nicolas Maduro emphasized prudence and quiet diplomacy:
"When there are important things, they have to be kept quiet until they happen."
Maduro also framed the US as "tired of endless wars" and positioned Venezuela as a partner for peace.
President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a news conference at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, three days after his disputed reelection. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2025
Americas
US Can’t Turn Venezuela Into Another Libya — Expert
2 December, 08:35 GMT
On November 29, Trump called on all airlines to consider the airspace above and around Venezuela closed. Venezuelan authorities firmly rejected his call and demanded that the US respect the country's airspace, following up with an appeal to the UN and the International Civil Aviation Organization to condemn Washington's statement, which Caracas says constitutes a threat of the use of force.
The US justifies its military presence in the Caribbean region by the fight against drug trafficking. In September and October, it has repeatedly used its armed forces to destroy boats allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela.
On November 3, Trump expressed the opinion that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's days as Venezuela's leader were numbered, while assuring that the US had no plans to wage war against the republic. Caracas viewed these actions as a provocation aimed at destabilizing the region and as a violation of international agreements on the demilitarized and nuclear-free status of the Caribbean.
