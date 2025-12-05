https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/ai-boom-masking-us-economic-weakness---academic-1123237844.html

AI Boom Masking US Economic Weakness - Academic

AI Boom Masking US Economic Weakness - Academic

Sputnik International

The tens of billions of dollars being poured into artificial intelligence by Wall Street and the Trump administration is creating a paradoxical landscape for the US economy where too little attention is being paid to non-tech sectors, a senior academic warns.

2025-12-05T10:32+0000

2025-12-05T10:32+0000

2025-12-05T10:32+0000

americas

us

donald trump

amazon

artificial intelligence (ai)

ai

ai boost

ai race

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/08/1110205255_3:0:1454:816_1920x0_80_0_0_1fcf5a9f4972c2af13ac1979e47fbfd9.png

"On the economic activity side, the evidence is very strong that this year’s economic expansion in the US would turn into contraction if you remove AI spending... So there is certainly weakness in the economy," Manu Gupta, vice provost and dean at the Virginia Commonwealth University, told Sputnik. Gupta’s observation comes as US real gross domestic product growth clocked an annual rate of 3.8% in the second quarter of 2025, with preliminary estimates indicating a similar pace for the third quarter. The four largest tech companies, led by Amazon and Google parent Alphabet, are expected to spend approximately $350 billion to $364 billion on AI-related capital investment this year alone. On the government side, a gross spending of $11.3 billion has been budgeted for fiscal year 2025 (FY25), which began in October 2024. Adding to these, US companies outside of tech’s Big Four have announced a groundswell of new AI projects this year, including a $500 billion private investment in AI infrastructure by a consortium led by Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle. Traditional sectors of the economy are, meanwhile, showing clear signs of strain. Manufacturing is facing contractionary activity, with the Institute of Supply Management's Manufacturing Index remaining below the key 50-point reading for months. In transportation and warehousing, significant job losses occurred in the third quarter, specifically in warehousing and storage and courier and messenger services. In the energy sector, companies have significantly reduced capital investment due to relatively low oil prices. Finally, the federal government itself has been shedding jobs almost throughout the year due to policy shifts and funding lapses. These soft spots amplify the concern that researchers like Gupta have over the durability of current GDP growth. "Then there are some quantified gains for expert computer programmers who have demonstrated economically significant gains," he added. He concurs, however, that "these one-off evidences are yet to translate in macroeconomic productivity gains, which would be more broad-based." Gupta is not alone in his assessment. Various economists have already warned that the current GDP expansion would likely tip into contraction if the massive capital expenditures tied to AI were removed from the equation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/un-general-assembly-adopts-first-ever-resolution-on-ai-1117484217.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ai boom, us economic weakness, trump administration, us economy