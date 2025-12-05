https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/bombshell-changes-to-us-national-security-strategy-regarding-russia-conceal-pivot-to-china-1123242461.html
Bombshell Changes to US National Security Strategy Regarding Russia Conceal Pivot to China- Observer
The White House has published a new National Security Strategy, formally outlining Washington's global security-related priorities. For the first time in recent memory, the document drops language characterizing Russia as a "threat", and rejects continued NATO expansion. But some observers remain skeptical.
The new strategy document offers criticism of NATO expansion and jettisons Russia’s longtime characterization as a ‘threat’ to US national security, but veteran geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic is critical of its broader potential implications.The new characterization of Russia is a signal of the US’s desire to “freeze the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, not end it,” Berletic believes.
The new strategy document
offers criticism of NATO expansion and jettisons Russia’s longtime characterization as a ‘threat’ to US national security, but veteran geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic is critical of its broader potential implications.
“Upon reading the entire Strategy, it is clear there is no fundamental change,” Berletic told Sputnik, commenting on the document’s declaration of America’s “continued pursuit of global primacy,” and preparations for conflicts against “adversaries,” either directly or through “burden sharing,” (i.e. by proxy).
The new characterization of Russia is a signal of the US’s desire to “freeze the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, not end it,” Berletic believes.
“As suggested in the paper and explicitly laid out by US Secretary of War Pet Hegseth in February…Europe will assume more costs and risks involved in forcing a freeze while the US focuses on the containment of China. In other words, this is merely a narrative to implement ‘burden sharing’ and ‘strategic sequencing’, focusing on China’s containment now and circling back around to containing Russia later,” the observer argues.