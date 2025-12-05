https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/bombshell-changes-to-us-national-security-strategy-regarding-russia-conceal-pivot-to-china-1123242461.html

Bombshell Changes to US National Security Strategy Regarding Russia Conceal Pivot to China- Observer

Bombshell Changes to US National Security Strategy Regarding Russia Conceal Pivot to China- Observer

Sputnik International

The White House has published a new National Security Strategy, formally outlining Washington's global security-related priorities. For the first time in recent memory, the document drops language characterizing Russia as a "threat", and rejects continued NATO expansion. But some observers remain skeptical.

2025-12-05T17:08+0000

2025-12-05T17:08+0000

2025-12-05T17:08+0000

analysis

us

russia

china

nato

white house

national security strategy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083691415_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_dfce1ec22aa6d0422911171e1b1d17e5.jpg

The new strategy document offers criticism of NATO expansion and jettisons Russia’s longtime characterization as a ‘threat’ to US national security, but veteran geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic is critical of its broader potential implications.The new characterization of Russia is a signal of the US’s desire to “freeze the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, not end it,” Berletic believes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/us-updates-national-security-strategy-key-points-1123237175.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what's in the new us national security strategy, how significant are changes to the us national security strategy