https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/us-updates-national-security-strategy-key-points-1123237175.html

US Updates National Security Strategy: Key Points

US Updates National Security Strategy: Key Points

Sputnik International

The United States has unveiled an updated National Security Strategy, outlining its revised priorities and global security objectives.

2025-12-05T09:55+0000

2025-12-05T09:55+0000

2025-12-05T09:55+0000

world

us

russia

ukraine

washington

national security strategy

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0b/1108283098_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_47520085ef1a97010fea1df6ff0fd37a.jpg

Key points:"It is a core interest of the United States to negotiate an expeditious cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, in order to stabilize European economies, prevent unintended escalation or expansion of the war, and reestablish strategic stability with Russia, as well as to enable the post-hostilities reconstruction of Ukraine to enable its survival as a viable state," the document read. "We will oppose elite-driven, anti-democratic restrictions on core liberties in Europe, the Anglosphere, and the rest of the democratic world," the document read."Managing European relations with Russia will require significant U.S. diplomatic engagement, both to reestablish conditions of strategic stability across the Eurasian landmass, and to mitigate the risk of conflict between Russia and European states," the document read."We want the world's most robust, credible, and modern nuclear deterrent, plus next-generation missile defenses - including a Golden Dome for the American homeland - to protect the American people, American assets overseas, and American allies," the document read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250806/putin-and-us-envoy-witkoff-discuss-ukraine-and-future-strategic-cooperation-1122562572.html

russia

ukraine

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us updates national security, united states, national security strategy, unveiled an updated national security strategy