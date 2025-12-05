https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/us-updates-national-security-strategy-key-points-1123237175.html
US Updates National Security Strategy: Key Points
US Updates National Security Strategy: Key Points
The United States has unveiled an updated National Security Strategy, outlining its revised priorities and global security objectives.
Key points:"It is a core interest of the United States to negotiate an expeditious cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, in order to stabilize European economies, prevent unintended escalation or expansion of the war, and reestablish strategic stability with Russia, as well as to enable the post-hostilities reconstruction of Ukraine to enable its survival as a viable state," the document read. "We will oppose elite-driven, anti-democratic restrictions on core liberties in Europe, the Anglosphere, and the rest of the democratic world," the document read."Managing European relations with Russia will require significant U.S. diplomatic engagement, both to reestablish conditions of strategic stability across the Eurasian landmass, and to mitigate the risk of conflict between Russia and European states," the document read."We want the world's most robust, credible, and modern nuclear deterrent, plus next-generation missile defenses - including a Golden Dome for the American homeland - to protect the American people, American assets overseas, and American allies," the document read.
US Updates National Security Strategy: Key Points
The United States has unveiled an updated National Security Strategy, outlining its revised priorities and global security objectives.
The top US priority is ending the fighting in Ukraine
"It is a core interest of the United States to negotiate an expeditious cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, in order to stabilize European economies, prevent unintended escalation or expansion of the war, and reestablish strategic stability with Russia, as well as to enable the post-hostilities reconstruction of Ukraine to enable its survival as a viable state," the document read.
Washington sees restoring strategic stability with Russia as one of its main foreign-policy priorities in Europe
The US wants NATO to stop being perceived as a constantly expanding alliance
The US wants Europe to take responsibility for its own defense
The US administration is at odds with many European officials who are trampling democratic norms
"We will oppose elite-driven, anti-democratic restrictions on core liberties in Europe, the Anglosphere, and the rest of the democratic world," the document read.
The Middle East is no longer viewed by the US as the dominant factor in its foreign policy
The Indo-Pacific will be the arena of some of this century’s key geopolitical and economic battles
The US should limit trade with China to non-strategic goods only
US plays a crucial role in shaping Europe–Russia relations
"Managing European relations with Russia will require significant U.S. diplomatic engagement, both to reestablish conditions of strategic stability across the Eurasian landmass, and to mitigate the risk of conflict between Russia and European states," the document read.
US intends to develop the world's most robust missile defense system
"We want the world's most robust, credible, and modern nuclear deterrent, plus next-generation missile defenses - including a Golden Dome for the American homeland - to protect the American people, American assets overseas, and American allies," the document read.