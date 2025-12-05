https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/dmitriev-to-merz-you-are-not-in-the-game-1123232516.html
Dmitriev to Merz: 'You Are Not in the Game'
Chancellor Friedrich Merz, dismissing him as irrelevant and accusing him of “disqualifying” Germany through warmongering and “Western Civilization suicide.”
The exchange began when Dmitriev quoted Merz’s recent allegation that the United States is “playing games, both with you [Zelensky] and with us.” Dmitriev’s response, delivered on social media platform X, was a stark and unforgiving dismissal of the German leader’s standing.On Tuesday, Putin received Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. Apart from the president, Russia was represented by Ushakov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.
03:31 GMT 05.12.2025
The exchange began when Dmitriev quoted Merz’s recent allegation that the United States is “playing games, both with you [Zelensky] and with us.”
Dmitriev’s response, delivered on social media platform X, was a stark and unforgiving dismissal of the German leader’s standing.
“Dear Merz, you are not even in the game,” Dmitriev wrote. “You disqualified yourself by warmongering, peace sabotage, unrealistic proposals, Western Civilization suicide, migration, stubborn stupidity.”
On Tuesday, Putin received Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. Apart from the president, Russia was represented by Ushakov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.