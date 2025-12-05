International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Dmitriev to Merz: 'You Are Not in the Game'
Chancellor Friedrich Merz, dismissing him as irrelevant and accusing him of “disqualifying” Germany through warmongering and “Western Civilization suicide.”
The exchange began when Dmitriev quoted Merz’s recent allegation that the United States is “playing games, both with you [Zelensky] and with us.” Dmitriev’s response, delivered on social media platform X, was a stark and unforgiving dismissal of the German leader’s standing.On Tuesday, Putin received Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. Apart from the president, Russia was represented by Ushakov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.
Dmitriev to Merz: 'You Are Not in the Game'

03:31 GMT 05.12.2025 (Updated: 04:02 GMT 05.12.2025)
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyVolodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and the Chairman of the German Christian Democratic Party (CDU) Friedrich Merz shake hands during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and the Chairman of the German Christian Democratic Party (CDU) Friedrich Merz shake hands during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2025
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Chancellor Friedrich Merz, dismissing him as irrelevant and accusing him of “disqualifying” Germany through warmongering and “Western Civilization suicide.”
The exchange began when Dmitriev quoted Merz’s recent allegation that the United States is “playing games, both with you [Zelensky] and with us.”
Dmitriev’s response, delivered on social media platform X, was a stark and unforgiving dismissal of the German leader’s standing.
“Dear Merz, you are not even in the game,” Dmitriev wrote. “You disqualified yourself by warmongering, peace sabotage, unrealistic proposals, Western Civilization suicide, migration, stubborn stupidity.”
On Tuesday, Putin received Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. Apart from the president, Russia was represented by Ushakov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.
