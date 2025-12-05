https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/dmitriev-to-merz-you-are-not-in-the-game-1123232516.html

Dmitriev to Merz: 'You Are Not in the Game'

Chancellor Friedrich Merz, dismissing him as irrelevant and accusing him of “disqualifying” Germany through warmongering and “Western Civilization suicide.”

The exchange began when Dmitriev quoted Merz’s recent allegation that the United States is “playing games, both with you [Zelensky] and with us.” Dmitriev’s response, delivered on social media platform X, was a stark and unforgiving dismissal of the German leader’s standing.On Tuesday, Putin received Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. Apart from the president, Russia was represented by Ushakov and the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev.

