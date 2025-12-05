International
Egyptian Top Diplomat Says Cairo Proud of Strategic Partnership With Russia
Egyptian Top Diplomat Says Cairo Proud of Strategic Partnership With Russia
Egypt is proud of its strategic partnership with Russia, which became the basis for bilateral cooperation in a number spheres, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Friday.
"Minister Abdelatty said that Egypt is proud of the strategic partnership between the two countries, which underlies bilateral cooperation in various spheres. The importance of continuing joint work to promote ongoing cooperation projects, especially the El Dabaa nuclear power plant, was also emphasized," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Lavrov and Abdelatty discussed a wide range of issues, including the situations in the Gaza Strip, Sudan, Lebanon, Syria and Ukraine, as well as the Iranian nuclear program, the ministry said. The Egyptian foreign minister reiterated Cairo's commitment to continued peaceful efforts to resolve crises through dialogue and diplomatic means, the ministry added.Earlier in the day, Abdelatty and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke by phone about bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as international and regional issues.
13:35 GMT 05.12.2025
© Sputnik / Eduard Pesov / Go to the mediabankView of Cairo, Egypt. (File)
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egypt is proud of its strategic partnership with Russia, which became the basis for bilateral cooperation in a number spheres, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Friday.
"Minister Abdelatty said that Egypt is proud of the strategic partnership between the two countries, which underlies bilateral cooperation in various spheres. The importance of continuing joint work to promote ongoing cooperation projects, especially the El Dabaa nuclear power plant, was also emphasized," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Lavrov and Abdelatty discussed a wide range of issues, including the situations in the Gaza Strip, Sudan, Lebanon, Syria and Ukraine, as well as the Iranian nuclear program, the ministry said.
The Egyptian foreign minister reiterated Cairo's commitment to continued peaceful efforts to resolve crises through dialogue and diplomatic means, the ministry added.
Earlier in the day, Abdelatty and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke by phone about bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as international and regional issues.
