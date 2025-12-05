https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/egyptian-top-diplomat-says-cairo-proud-of-strategic-partnership-with-russia-1123240985.html
Egyptian Top Diplomat Says Cairo Proud of Strategic Partnership With Russia
Egyptian Top Diplomat Says Cairo Proud of Strategic Partnership With Russia
Sputnik International
Egypt is proud of its strategic partnership with Russia, which became the basis for bilateral cooperation in a number spheres, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Friday.
2025-12-05T13:35+0000
2025-12-05T13:35+0000
2025-12-05T13:35+0000
world
egypt
cairo
russia
sergey lavrov
cooperation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104594/81/1045948185_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_a4ba28d6c19ba3d636a1fd9f5ea2e42d.jpg
"Minister Abdelatty said that Egypt is proud of the strategic partnership between the two countries, which underlies bilateral cooperation in various spheres. The importance of continuing joint work to promote ongoing cooperation projects, especially the El Dabaa nuclear power plant, was also emphasized," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Lavrov and Abdelatty discussed a wide range of issues, including the situations in the Gaza Strip, Sudan, Lebanon, Syria and Ukraine, as well as the Iranian nuclear program, the ministry said. The Egyptian foreign minister reiterated Cairo's commitment to continued peaceful efforts to resolve crises through dialogue and diplomatic means, the ministry added.Earlier in the day, Abdelatty and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke by phone about bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as international and regional issues.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/russia-egypt-should-conduct-regular-military-exercises---shoigu-1123098735.html
egypt
cairo
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104594/81/1045948185_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_21a2c5bfa6e8434fbfd273f25b1d6635.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
egyptian foreign minister badr abdelatty, strategic partnership with russia, egypt
egyptian foreign minister badr abdelatty, strategic partnership with russia, egypt
Egyptian Top Diplomat Says Cairo Proud of Strategic Partnership With Russia
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egypt is proud of its strategic partnership with Russia, which became the basis for bilateral cooperation in a number spheres, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Friday.
"Minister Abdelatty said that Egypt is proud of the strategic partnership between the two countries, which underlies bilateral cooperation in various spheres. The importance of continuing joint work to promote ongoing cooperation projects, especially the El Dabaa nuclear power plant, was also emphasized," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Lavrov and Abdelatty discussed a wide range of issues, including the situations in the Gaza Strip, Sudan, Lebanon, Syria and Ukraine, as well as the Iranian nuclear program, the ministry said.
The Egyptian foreign minister reiterated Cairo's commitment to continued peaceful efforts to resolve crises through dialogue and diplomatic means, the ministry added.
Earlier in the day, Abdelatty and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke by phone about bilateral relations between the two countries
, as well as international and regional issues.