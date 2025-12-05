https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/fifa-president-infantino-awards-trump-soccer-federations-inaugural-peace-prize-1123243366.html
FIFA President Infantino Awards Trump Soccer Federation's Inaugural Peace Prize
FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Friday awarded US President Donald Trump the inaugural 2025 FIFA Peace Prize.
"Mr. President [Trump], this is your prize. This is your peace prize. There is also beautiful medal for you that you can wear everywhere you want to go," Infantino said during a FIFA World Cup drawing ceremony in Washington.
"Mr. President [Trump], this is your prize. This is your peace prize. There is also beautiful medal for you that you can wear everywhere you want to go," Infantino said during a FIFA World Cup drawing ceremony in Washington.
FIFA says the new prize is designed to reward "individuals who have taken exceptional and extraordinary actions for peace and by doing so have united people across the world."
"This is your prize, this is your peace prize," Infantino said.
"This is truly one of the great honors of my life," Trump said, expressing gratitude to Infantino for the award.