FIFA President Infantino Awards Trump Soccer Federation's Inaugural Peace Prize

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Friday awarded US President Donald Trump the inaugural 2025 FIFA Peace Prize.

"Mr. President [Trump], this is your prize. This is your peace prize. There is also beautiful medal for you that you can wear everywhere you want to go," Infantino said during a FIFA World Cup drawing ceremony in Washington."This is your prize, this is your peace prize," Infantino said.

