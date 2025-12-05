https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/putin-calls-launch-of-rt-india-broadcasting-important-event-1123241248.html

Putin Calls Launch of RT India Broadcasting Important Event

The launch of the RT India broadcaster is an important and significant event, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Dear friends, we have an important, very significant event today. We are launching the Russia Today broadcaster in India - RT India ... First of all, Russia Today strives to provide its viewers and listeners with truthful information about our country and what is happening in the world. This is the absolute value of Russia Today in which it differs significantly from the propaganda machine of many Western sources of information that actually represent the positions of their states," Putin said during the launch ceremony. Some countries make decisions to ban the RT TV channels, and this is done not because of malicious intentions, but out of fear of truth, because Russia Today is the source of information that is maximally clean, Putin said. The Russian leader called Russia Today an effective broadcaster. Putin also expressed hope that RT India would contribute to coordination between the Russian and Indian societies on the priority issues of interaction.

