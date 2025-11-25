International
West 'Can't Handle The Truth' From RT & Sputnik - Lavrov
The RT and Sputnik information resources are at the forefront in Western countries in terms of traffic, and they are disliked in the West because they tell the truth, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2025-11-25T12:14+0000
2025-11-25T12:21+0000
"The fact that resources such as RT and Sputnik are at the forefront in terms of traffic suggests that there is another indicator — how much the user trusts the source of information. From these positions, RT and Sputnik have a serious reputation. They are not liked for this, because they tell the truth," Lavrov said in an interview with the YouTube channel of Association Dialogue Franco-Russe. Western journalists working for RT and Sputnik do this in many ways not because they want Russia to be the most important, and not because they are probably well paid, but because they are professionals and they are ashamed when they are forced to lie from screens or in the media, Lavrov added.
12:14 GMT 25.11.2025 (Updated: 12:21 GMT 25.11.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The RT and Sputnik information resources are at the forefront in Western countries in terms of traffic, and they are disliked in the West because they tell the truth, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"The fact that resources such as RT and Sputnik are at the forefront in terms of traffic suggests that there is another indicator — how much the user trusts the source of information. From these positions, RT and Sputnik have a serious reputation. They are not liked for this, because they tell the truth," Lavrov said in an interview with the YouTube channel of Association Dialogue Franco-Russe.
Western journalists working for RT and Sputnik do this in many ways not because they want Russia to be the most important, and not because they are probably well paid, but because they are professionals and they are ashamed when they are forced to lie from screens or in the media, Lavrov added.
"We know well how the propaganda machine of the West works, how it knows how to fabricate anti-Russian and Russophobic news. We have a clear position on each such case," Lavrov said.
