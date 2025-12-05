Putin Thanks Modi For His Efforts To Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
07:04 GMT 05.12.2025 (Updated: 08:08 GMT 05.12.2025)
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had informed Indian Prime Minister Narendra of what Russia and the US were doing regarding possible peaceful settlement in Ukraine.
Putin also thanked Modi for inviting him to India.
"Dear prime minister, dear friends, first of all, thank you very much for the invitation and for yesterday's very good evening," Putin said at a meeting with Modi.
Putin also expressed confidence that today's working day in India will be completed with a good result.
Putin called conversation with Modi on Thursday friendly and useful one. He also pointed out that Russia and India have deep-rooted relations.
Narendra Modi, in turn, said he is glad to meet with Putin, noting that the meeting is an important event for him.
Modi's statements:
India supports speedy establishment of peace in Ukraine, necessary to work towards this together
India and Russia regularly exchange views on situation in Ukraine, which indicates deep trust between two countries
Putin's role since 2000 speaks to foresight of his leadership, as evidenced by development of relations between India and Russia
Modi expresses hope that meeting with Putin will give impetus to economic cooperation between Russia and India
"May our meeting give a new impetus to our economic cooperation. We have high expectations for our meeting today, and we expect positive outcomes," Modi said.
The summit with Putin will be successful, and the visit holds historic significance
"We see many outcomes and agreements from our annual summit, and I am confident that the summit will be a success. Your current visit carries truly historic significance. Exactly 25 years ago, you visited India for the first time as the president of Russia and laid the foundations for our strategic partnership," Modi said.
Putin's statements:
Russia and India have done a great deal of work to strengthen their relations, and that opportunities for cooperation continue to expand
Russia and India are developing new areas of high-tech cooperation
Russia and India’s relations are marked by deep mutual trust
Moscow and New Delhi maintain trusted cooperation in the defense sector.
Putin said he informed Modi about developments around Ukraine during their Thursday meeting
"Dear prime minister, dear friends, first of all, thank you more for the invitation and for yesterday's very good evening, as well as for the friendly and at the same time informative and very useful conversation. We had the opportunity, and you gave us the opportunity, to talk in detail about what is happening in the Ukrainian direction," Putin said
