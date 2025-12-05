https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/putin-thanks-modi-for-his-efforts-to-resolve-ukrainian-conflict-1123233572.html

Putin Thanks Modi For His Efforts To Resolve Ukrainian Conflict

Putin Thanks Modi For His Efforts To Resolve Ukrainian Conflict

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had informed Indian Prime Minister Narendra of what Russia and the US were doing regarding possible peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

2025-12-05T07:04+0000

2025-12-05T07:04+0000

2025-12-05T08:08+0000

world

vladimir putin

narendra modi

russia

ukraine

india

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/04/1123227430_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_abb608c3b46580a2b0f7729a680d643b.jpg

Putin also thanked Modi for inviting him to India.Putin also expressed confidence that today's working day in India will be completed with a good result.Putin called conversation with Modi on Thursday friendly and useful one. He also pointed out that Russia and India have deep-rooted relations.Narendra Modi, in turn, said he is glad to meet with Putin, noting that the meeting is an important event for him. Modi's statements:"May our meeting give a new impetus to our economic cooperation. We have high expectations for our meeting today, and we expect positive outcomes," Modi said."We see many outcomes and agreements from our annual summit, and I am confident that the summit will be a success. Your current visit carries truly historic significance. Exactly 25 years ago, you visited India for the first time as the president of Russia and laid the foundations for our strategic partnership," Modi said.Putin's statements:"Dear prime minister, dear friends, first of all, thank you more for the invitation and for yesterday's very good evening, as well as for the friendly and at the same time informative and very useful conversation. We had the opportunity, and you gave us the opportunity, to talk in detail about what is happening in the Ukrainian direction," Putin said

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/putin-arrives-at-presidential-palace-in-new-delhi-for-official-welcoming-ceremony-1123233169.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin said he had informed indian prime minister narendra of what russia and the us were doing regarding possible peaceful settlement in ukraine.