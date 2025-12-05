International
Russia Expects United States Will Share Results of Negotiations With Umerov - Kremlin Aide
Russia Expects United States Will Share Results of Negotiations With Umerov - Kremlin Aide
Russia expects that the United States will share the results of negotiations with head of Ukrainian delegation to the talks and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.
"We are waiting for an analysis of their negotiations with Umerov. I hope that they will share these results with us, and then we will see," Ushakov told Russian media, answering the question when the Kremlin is excepting to receive Washington's feedback.On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.Witkoff's current visit to Russia is his sixth this year. Trump's special envoy visited Moscow on February 11 and March 13, and visited the country twice in April: on April 11, he met with Putin in St. Petersburg, on April 25 and on August 6 in Moscow. All of these contacts were related to Ukraine.
Russia Expects United States Will Share Results of Negotiations With Umerov - Kremlin Aide

05.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia expects that the United States will share the results of negotiations with head of Ukrainian delegation to the talks and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.
"We are waiting for an analysis of their negotiations with Umerov. I hope that they will share these results with us, and then we will see," Ushakov told Russian media, answering the question when the Kremlin is excepting to receive Washington's feedback.
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.
Witkoff's current visit to Russia is his sixth this year. Trump's special envoy visited Moscow on February 11 and March 13, and visited the country twice in April: on April 11, he met with Putin in St. Petersburg, on April 25 and on August 6 in Moscow. All of these contacts were related to Ukraine.
