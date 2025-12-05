Russia Waiting For US Reaction To Putin's Talks With Witkoff & Kushner - Kremlin Aide

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/russia-waiting-for-us-reaction-to-putins-talks-with-witkoff--kushner---kremlin-aide-1123233013.html

Russia is waiting for the reaction from Washington to Russian President Vladimir Putin's discussions with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner earlier this week, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

A telephone conversation between Putin and US President Donald Trump is not planned yet, but it can easily be organized, Ushakov said.As soon as prerequisites for telephone or face-to-face contacts between Putin and Trump are created, everything will be done quickly enough, the official added.There is no understanding on the date of the new meeting of the Russian side with US special envoy Steve Witkoff yet, the Kremlin aide noted."No, not with Witkoff," Ushakov told reporters.

