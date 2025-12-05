https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/russia-waiting-for-us-reaction-to-putins-talks-with-witkoff--kushner---kremlin-aide-1123233013.html
Russia Waiting For US Reaction To Putin's Talks With Witkoff & Kushner - Kremlin Aide
Russia Waiting For US Reaction To Putin's Talks With Witkoff & Kushner - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
Russia is waiting for the reaction from Washington to Russian President Vladimir Putin's discussions with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner earlier this week, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.
2025-12-05T05:48+0000
2025-12-05T05:48+0000
2025-12-05T05:48+0000
world
yury ushakov
vladimir putin
russia
washington
vladimir
steve witkoff
kremlin
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/03/1123219846_0:131:3175:1917_1920x0_80_0_0_5b5b488e7448064be5023598f395a727.jpg
A telephone conversation between Putin and US President Donald Trump is not planned yet, but it can easily be organized, Ushakov said.As soon as prerequisites for telephone or face-to-face contacts between Putin and Trump are created, everything will be done quickly enough, the official added.There is no understanding on the date of the new meeting of the Russian side with US special envoy Steve Witkoff yet, the Kremlin aide noted."No, not with Witkoff," Ushakov told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/medias-shrieking-about-witkoffs-visit-to-russia-mean-progress-on-ukraine---dmitriev-1123224243.html
russia
washington
vladimir
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/03/1123219846_223:0:2954:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4864c45f3c7f6e5e3be2b780b6b90d22.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia is waiting for the reaction from washington to russian president vladimir putin's discussions with us special envoy steve witkoff and us president donald trump's son-in-law jared kushner earlier this week, kremlin aide yury ushakov said.
russia is waiting for the reaction from washington to russian president vladimir putin's discussions with us special envoy steve witkoff and us president donald trump's son-in-law jared kushner earlier this week, kremlin aide yury ushakov said.
Russia Waiting For US Reaction To Putin's Talks With Witkoff & Kushner - Kremlin Aide
Russia is waiting for the reaction from Washington to Russian President Vladimir Putin's discussions with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner earlier this week, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.
"We are now waiting for the reaction of our American colleagues to the discussion that we had on Tuesday this week," Ushakov told reporters.
A telephone conversation between Putin and US President Donald Trump is not planned yet, but it can easily be organized, Ushakov said.
"No, it is not planned yet. You know, it is all already easy to organize," Ushakov told reporters.
As soon as prerequisites for telephone or face-to-face contacts between Putin and Trump are created, everything will be done quickly enough, the official added.
There is no understanding on the date of the new meeting of the Russian side with US special envoy Steve Witkoff yet, the Kremlin aide noted.
"No, not with Witkoff," Ushakov told reporters.