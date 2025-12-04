https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/medias-shrieking-about-witkoffs-visit-to-russia-mean-progress-on-ukraine---dmitriev-1123224243.html

Media's 'Shrieking' About Witkoff's Visit to Russia Mean Progress on Ukraine - Dmitriev

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev said Western media's "shrieking" about the visit by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to Moscow indicate progress in efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

"Shrieking is getting louder. Progress," Dmitriev wrote on X. Earlier, he wrote that warmongers’ "hysterical media crescendo" was a signal that peace was getting closer. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine. Witkoff's current visit to Russia is his sixth this year. Trump's special envoy visited Moscow on February 11 and March 13, and visited the country twice in April: on April 11, he met with Putin in St. Petersburg and on April 25, in Moscow. All of these contacts were related to Ukraine. They last met on August 6. The Kremlin said then that Witkoff's visit was productive.

