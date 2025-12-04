International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/medias-shrieking-about-witkoffs-visit-to-russia-mean-progress-on-ukraine---dmitriev-1123224243.html
Media's 'Shrieking' About Witkoff's Visit to Russia Mean Progress on Ukraine - Dmitriev
Media's 'Shrieking' About Witkoff's Visit to Russia Mean Progress on Ukraine - Dmitriev
Sputnik International
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev said Western media's "shrieking" about the visit by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to Moscow indicate progress in efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.
2025-12-04T09:54+0000
2025-12-04T09:54+0000
world
russia
steve witkoff
kirill dmitriev
donald trump
ukraine
moscow
kremlin
russian direct investment fund (rdif)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216939_0:10:3114:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_48a12bb78931976f294518d323948881.jpg
"Shrieking is getting louder. Progress," Dmitriev wrote on X. Earlier, he wrote that warmongers’ "hysterical media crescendo" was a signal that peace was getting closer. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine. Witkoff's current visit to Russia is his sixth this year. Trump's special envoy visited Moscow on February 11 and March 13, and visited the country twice in April: on April 11, he met with Putin in St. Petersburg and on April 25, in Moscow. All of these contacts were related to Ukraine. They last met on August 6. The Kremlin said then that Witkoff's visit was productive.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251126/donald-trump-jr-accuses-witkoffs-critics-of-trying-to-disrupt-peace-deal-in-ukraine-1123177752.html
russia
ukraine
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216939_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ade23cfc1a18fbc1d6ca6e4cfab47381.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian direct investment fund, witkoff's visit to russia, economic cooperation, steve witkoff and president donald trump's son-in-law jared kushner
russian direct investment fund, witkoff's visit to russia, economic cooperation, steve witkoff and president donald trump's son-in-law jared kushner

Media's 'Shrieking' About Witkoff's Visit to Russia Mean Progress on Ukraine - Dmitriev

09:54 GMT 04.12.2025
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabankU.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner attend a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2025
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev said Western media's "shrieking" about the visit by US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow indicate progress in efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.
"Shrieking is getting louder. Progress," Dmitriev wrote on X.
Earlier, he wrote that warmongers’ "hysterical media crescendo" was a signal that peace was getting closer.
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.
Witkoff's current visit to Russia is his sixth this year. Trump's special envoy visited Moscow on February 11 and March 13, and visited the country twice in April: on April 11, he met with Putin in St. Petersburg and on April 25, in Moscow. All of these contacts were related to Ukraine. They last met on August 6. The Kremlin said then that Witkoff's visit was productive.
White House special envoy Steve Witkoff waits for the arrival of President Donald Trump at Teterboro Airport in Teterboro, N.J., en route to attend the Club World Cup final soccer match, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2025
World
Donald Trump Jr. Accuses Witkoff’s Critics of Trying to Disrupt Peace Deal In Ukraine
26 November, 16:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала