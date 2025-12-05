https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/us-new-national-security-strategy-envisioned-as-clean-break-from-neocons-at-home-and-abroad--expert-1123243027.html
US' New National Security Strategy Envisioned as Clean Break From Neocons at Home and Abroad- Expert
America's allies are up in arms over the new US National Security Strategy outlining a desire for peace with Russia, rejecting further NATO expansion, and calling on Europe to share the burden of achieving strategic stability on the continent. Sputnik asked renowned veteran US military and foreign affairs analyst Earl Rasmussen to comment.
"President Trump, obviously, I think he truly wants peace. He truly sees potential business collaboration with Russia as well…I think he realizes that there are elements within his own government as well as the Europeans and Ukraine that are trying to drag this [conflict] on," Rasmussen, a retired US Army Lt. Col., explained.The new Strategy's tone, and lack of 'Russian threat' language is a "major shift" unseen in years if not decades, Rasmussen said. It signals that Trump doesn't want to be dragged into a prolonged conflict with Moscow, and seeks to avoid escalation.Message to EuropeThe document is also a clear indication of a US pivot away from Europe, the attitude that Europe is a "roadblock" to peace, and that the Europeans should "stand on their own," Rasmussen said.It's not a dovish attitude on Washington's part by any means, the retired senior officer clarified."What will Europe do? I'm sure the Europeans are going to be jumping up and down and going crazy today. So maybe they'll have another conference and sit down with all the European leaders, with Trump, within the next week or two to discuss this. But they shouldn't be surprised," the observer summed up.
US' New National Security Strategy Envisioned as Clean Break From Neocons at Home and Abroad- Expert
“President Trump, obviously, I think he truly wants peace. He truly sees potential business collaboration with Russia as well…I think he realizes that there are elements within his own government as well as the Europeans and Ukraine that are trying to drag this [conflict] on,” Rasmussen, a retired US Army Lt. Col., explained.
The updated
National Security Strategy sets “the tone for everything that follows through – all our tactical plans, our structural plans, the foreign policy side, the defense policy side," which makes it "a very important document,” the veteran international consultant explained.
The new Strategy’s tone, and lack of ‘Russian threat’ language is a “major shift” unseen in years if not decades, Rasmussen said. It signals that Trump doesn’t want to be dragged into a prolonged conflict with Moscow, and seeks to avoid escalation.
“There are some caveats in this document, but the criticism of NATO expansion is key,” Rasmussen believes, arguing that the new Strategy signals a “shift in mentality,” with the US “kind of stepping back from global dominance” while still seeking to prevent “somebody else” from taking up the mantle of global or even regional supremacy.
The document is also a clear indication of a US pivot away from Europe, the attitude that Europe is a "roadblock" to peace, and that the Europeans should "stand on their own," Rasmussen said.
It's not a dovish attitude on Washington’s part by any means, the retired senior officer clarified.
“We still support a strong military. We don’t want anyone else to be a global hegemon…We acknowledge that Russia is important. They’re not an adversary. They’re not a threat. But they are actually important for European and global stability, which I think is completely on target," Rasmussen said.
"What will Europe do? I'm sure the Europeans are going to be jumping up and down and going crazy today. So maybe they'll have another conference and sit down with all the European leaders, with Trump, within the next week or two to discuss this. But they shouldn't be surprised," the observer summed up.