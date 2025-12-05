International
WATCH LIVE: Putin's Visit to India: Day 2
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/us-state-department-urges-americans-to-leave-venezuela-avoid-travel-to-country-1123232702.html
US State Department Urges Americans to Leave Venezuela, Avoid Travel to Country
US State Department Urges Americans to Leave Venezuela, Avoid Travel to Country
Sputnik International
The US State Department has urged American citizens to immediately leave Venezuela and avoid all travel to the country.
2025-12-05T04:50+0000
2025-12-05T04:50+0000
world
us
donald trump
americans
venezuela
us navy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123186803_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d497c55dcfd7834708469fb5badfa49b.jpg
The US Navy has confirmed that the USS Thomas Hudner destroyer had arrived in the Southern Command amid the tensions around Venezuela. Since early September, US President Donald Trump has authorized a number of strikes targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels off Venezuela's coasts. These actions were criticized by some US lawmakers, who believe the Trump administration should provide lawmakers with more justification for the strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/us-cant-turn-venezuela-into-another-libya--expert-1123209431.html
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123186803_175:0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc4428507212c8c83e117181aed4021f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the us state department has urged american citizens to immediately leave venezuela and avoid all travel to the country.
the us state department has urged american citizens to immediately leave venezuela and avoid all travel to the country.

US State Department Urges Americans to Leave Venezuela, Avoid Travel to Country

04:50 GMT 05.12.2025
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2025
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
The US State Department has urged American citizens to immediately leave Venezuela and avoid all travel to the country.
"Do not travel to or remain in Venezuela due to the high risk of wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure. All U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents in Venezuela are strongly advised to depart immediately," the travel advisory said.
The US Navy has confirmed that the USS Thomas Hudner destroyer had arrived in the Southern Command amid the tensions around Venezuela.
Since early September, US President Donald Trump has authorized a number of strikes targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels off Venezuela's coasts. These actions were criticized by some US lawmakers, who believe the Trump administration should provide lawmakers with more justification for the strikes.
President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a news conference at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, three days after his disputed reelection. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.12.2025
Americas
US Can’t Turn Venezuela Into Another Libya — Expert
2 December, 08:35 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала