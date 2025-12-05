https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/us-state-department-urges-americans-to-leave-venezuela-avoid-travel-to-country-1123232702.html
US State Department Urges Americans to Leave Venezuela, Avoid Travel to Country
US State Department Urges Americans to Leave Venezuela, Avoid Travel to Country
Sputnik International
The US State Department has urged American citizens to immediately leave Venezuela and avoid all travel to the country.
2025-12-05T04:50+0000
2025-12-05T04:50+0000
2025-12-05T04:50+0000
world
us
donald trump
americans
venezuela
us navy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123186803_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d497c55dcfd7834708469fb5badfa49b.jpg
The US Navy has confirmed that the USS Thomas Hudner destroyer had arrived in the Southern Command amid the tensions around Venezuela. Since early September, US President Donald Trump has authorized a number of strikes targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels off Venezuela's coasts. These actions were criticized by some US lawmakers, who believe the Trump administration should provide lawmakers with more justification for the strikes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/us-cant-turn-venezuela-into-another-libya--expert-1123209431.html
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123186803_175:0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc4428507212c8c83e117181aed4021f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
the us state department has urged american citizens to immediately leave venezuela and avoid all travel to the country.
the us state department has urged american citizens to immediately leave venezuela and avoid all travel to the country.
US State Department Urges Americans to Leave Venezuela, Avoid Travel to Country
The US State Department has urged American citizens to immediately leave Venezuela and avoid all travel to the country.
"Do not travel to or remain in Venezuela due to the high risk of wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure. All U.S. citizens and Lawful Permanent Residents in Venezuela are strongly advised to depart immediately," the travel advisory said.
The US Navy has confirmed that the USS Thomas Hudner destroyer had arrived in the Southern Command amid the tensions around Venezuela.
Since early September, US President Donald Trump has authorized a number of strikes targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels off Venezuela's coasts. These actions were criticized by some US lawmakers, who believe the Trump administration should provide lawmakers with more justification for the strikes.