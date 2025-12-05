https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/us-state-department-urges-americans-to-leave-venezuela-avoid-travel-to-country-1123232702.html

US State Department Urges Americans to Leave Venezuela, Avoid Travel to Country

US State Department Urges Americans to Leave Venezuela, Avoid Travel to Country

The US State Department has urged American citizens to immediately leave Venezuela and avoid all travel to the country.

The US Navy has confirmed that the USS Thomas Hudner destroyer had arrived in the Southern Command amid the tensions around Venezuela. Since early September, US President Donald Trump has authorized a number of strikes targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels off Venezuela's coasts. These actions were criticized by some US lawmakers, who believe the Trump administration should provide lawmakers with more justification for the strikes.

