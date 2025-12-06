https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/attempts-to-seize-assets-in-west-create-risks-for-all-states-with-funds-there-1123248280.html

Attempts to Seize Assets in West Create Risks for All States With Funds There

Attempts to Seize Assets in West Create Risks for All States With Funds There

Sputnik International

Attempts to seize sovereign assets in the West pose risks for all states whose funds are held in Western jurisdictions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

2025-12-06T18:10+0000

2025-12-06T18:10+0000

2025-12-06T18:10+0000

economy

russia

ukraine

belgium

united nations general assembly

european union (eu)

g7

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/01/1122893938_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_38ad8f0efdfa395682e6acfc97c33f56.jpg

Russia, together with its partners among the global majority, will continue to fight against illegitimate unilateral measures, the statement said. Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the European Union and the G7 froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros ($349.3 billion). Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly at Belgium's Euroclear. The Kremlin has stated that any attempts to confiscate Russian assets amount to theft and are a violation of international law.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/seizure-of-frozen-russian-assets-will-finish-europes-civilizational-suicide--dmitriev-1123246268.html

russia

ukraine

belgium

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

attempts to seize sovereign assets in the west pose risks for all states whose funds are held in western jurisdictions, the russian foreign ministry said.