https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/attempts-to-seize-assets-in-west-create-risks-for-all-states-with-funds-there-1123248280.html
Attempts to Seize Assets in West Create Risks for All States With Funds There
Attempts to Seize Assets in West Create Risks for All States With Funds There
Sputnik International
Attempts to seize sovereign assets in the West pose risks for all states whose funds are held in Western jurisdictions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
2025-12-06T18:10+0000
2025-12-06T18:10+0000
2025-12-06T18:10+0000
economy
russia
ukraine
belgium
united nations general assembly
european union (eu)
g7
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/01/1122893938_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_38ad8f0efdfa395682e6acfc97c33f56.jpg
Russia, together with its partners among the global majority, will continue to fight against illegitimate unilateral measures, the statement said. Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the European Union and the G7 froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros ($349.3 billion). Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly at Belgium's Euroclear. The Kremlin has stated that any attempts to confiscate Russian assets amount to theft and are a violation of international law.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/seizure-of-frozen-russian-assets-will-finish-europes-civilizational-suicide--dmitriev-1123246268.html
russia
ukraine
belgium
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/01/1122893938_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ccd25b90d6fa908946b8cd428ba5feef.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
attempts to seize sovereign assets in the west pose risks for all states whose funds are held in western jurisdictions, the russian foreign ministry said.
attempts to seize sovereign assets in the west pose risks for all states whose funds are held in western jurisdictions, the russian foreign ministry said.
Attempts to Seize Assets in West Create Risks for All States With Funds There
Attempts to seize sovereign assets in the West pose risks for all states whose funds are held in Western jurisdictions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"Attempts to expropriate the sovereign assets of central banks create risks for all states that have funds in Western jurisdictions," the ministry said in a statement following the United Nations General Assembly meeting, marking the International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures.
Russia, together with its partners among the global majority, will continue to fight against illegitimate unilateral measures, the statement said.
Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the European Union and the G7 froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros ($349.3 billion). Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly at Belgium's Euroclear.
The Kremlin has stated that any attempts to confiscate Russian assets amount to theft and are a violation of international law.