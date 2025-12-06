https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/seizure-of-frozen-russian-assets-will-finish-europes-civilizational-suicide--dmitriev-1123246268.html

EU Elites’ Seizure Of Frozen Russian Assets 'To Finish Europe’s Civilizational Suicide’ – Dmitriev

Russia’s special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev went on X to point the finger at EU elites for “destroying their own countries” with uncontrolled migration, rising crime, and economic decline.

The EU elites now want “to finish Europe’s civilizational suicide by shredding property rights—the foundation of the financial system—and detonating their own currency,” Dmitriev added, referencing the EU’s ongoing obsession with seizing frozen Russian assets.What’s more, such a push could “drive up the political risks of owning euro assets and even cast doubt over their status as a global haven,” the FT warned.Following the start of the Russian special military operation in 2022, the EU and G7 froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately $349 billion. Around $233 billion is held in European accounts, predominantly at Belgium-based Euroclear.Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the confiscation of immobilized Russian assets would be considered theft of property and undermine confidence in the eurozone.

