EU Elites’ Seizure Of Frozen Russian Assets 'To Finish Europe’s Civilizational Suicide’ – Dmitriev
Russia’s special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev went on X to point the finger at EU elites for “destroying their own countries” with uncontrolled migration, rising crime, and economic decline.
The EU elites now want "to finish Europe's civilizational suicide by shredding property rights—the foundation of the financial system—and detonating their own currency," Dmitriev added, referencing the EU's ongoing obsession with seizing frozen Russian assets.What's more, such a push could "drive up the political risks of owning euro assets and even cast doubt over their status as a global haven," the FT warned.Following the start of the Russian special military operation in 2022, the EU and G7 froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately $349 billion. Around $233 billion is held in European accounts, predominantly at Belgium-based Euroclear.Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the confiscation of immobilized Russian assets would be considered theft of property and undermine confidence in the eurozone.
12:02 GMT 06.12.2025 (Updated: 12:04 GMT 06.12.2025)
The EU elites now want “to finish Europe’s civilizational suicide by shredding property rights—the foundation of the financial system—and detonating their own currency,” Dmitriev added, referencing the EU’s ongoing obsession with seizing frozen Russian assets.
He also mentioned an FT report, in which the newspaper admitted that the EU’s “contentious plan to use frozen Russian sovereign assets could have big consequences for the bloc’s financial markets.”
What’s more, such a push could “drive up the political risks of owning euro assets and even cast doubt over their status as a global haven,” the FT warned.
Following the start of the Russian special military operation in 2022, the EU and G7 froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately $349 billion. Around $233 billion is held in European accounts, predominantly at Belgium-based Euroclear.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the confiscation of immobilized Russian assets would be considered theft of property and undermine confidence in the eurozone.