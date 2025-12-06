https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/belarus-informs-iaea-of-plans-to-boost-nuclear-energy-production-1123244288.html

Belarus Informs IAEA of Plans to Boost Nuclear Energy Production

Belarusian Foreign Minister Igor Sekreta informed IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Friday about the country's plans to increase nuclear energy production to cover its growing needs, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

The two men are said to have discussed collaboration priorities and future prospects. Sekreta highlighted the strategic importance of Belarus' partnership with IAEA and thanked Grossi for the agency's support in strengthening national nuclear and radiation safety. He welcomed the positive assessment by the IAEA's November EduTA (Education and Training Assessment) mission, which commended Belarus' national system for training radiation safety specialists and the performance of relevant institutions. Grossi described his meeting with Sekreta in Vienna as "good." The UN nuclear watchdog continues to work closely with Belarus to support the safe operation of the Astravets nuclear power plant and explore how small modular reactors could build on its existing nuclear infrastructure, he said on social media. Belarus' only nuclear power plant, in the western Grodno region, has two VVER-1200 reactors with a combined capacity of 2,400 megawatts. The plant was built with help from Russia's Rosatom.In mid-November, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting on the outlook for nuclear energy development, during which Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich said that Belarus would add a third reactor to the Astravets nuclear plant, and continue studying the feasibility of building additional nuclear facilities in the Mogilev region in the east if domestic energy consumption continues to rise.

