https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/bessent-hails-constructive-call-with-chinese-vice-premier-on-implementing-us-china-trade-deal-1123243968.html

Bessent Hails 'Constructive' Call With Chinese Vice Premier on Implementing US-China Trade Deal

Bessent Hails 'Constructive' Call With Chinese Vice Premier on Implementing US-China Trade Deal

Sputnik International

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said Friday that he held a constructive phone call with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and discussed the implementation of a bilateral trade deal between the economic giants.

2025-12-06T02:31+0000

2025-12-06T02:31+0000

2025-12-06T02:31+0000

world

he lifeng

us

china

treasury

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122982528_0:106:2867:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_747647da21ddf142be3f359210f3e205.jpg

"During today’s constructive call with Vice Premier He Lifeng, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and I discussed the ongoing implementation of the Busan arrangement between President [Donald] Trump and President Xi [Jinping], which is going well. I also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to continued engagement with China," Bessent wrote in an X post.At a meeting in Busan, South Korea in late October, Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to de-escalate the US-China trade war, with the US side cutting tariffs by 10-20%, and China agreeing to suspend its retaliatory rare earth export controls and port fees.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251125/russian-energy-now-critical-to-chinas-strategic-ambitions---rosneft-ceo-1123173432.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

when did us talk to china, are us and china talking about a trade deal