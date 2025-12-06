https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/eu-struggles-to-avoid-rift-with-the-us-1123246382.html

EU Struggles to Avoid Rift With the US

The European Union is in crisis over US attempts to broker a Ukraine peace deal and a rift within NATO, Bloomberg reports.

The new US National Security Doctrine demands Europe take responsibility for its own defense and differs from leaders of EU states on where the Ukraine conflict is going.Communication with the US has been difficult lately, Bloomberg claims, with EU states fearing US President Donald Trump will stop backing Ukraine militarily if a peace deal is struck with Russia.Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and the son-in-law Jared Kushner on Tuesday on ending the conflict. Putin said the US presented 27 proposals in four blocks for separate discussion.

