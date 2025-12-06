https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/germanys-merz-backs-trumps-gaza-plan-in-call-with-palestines-abbas-1123248409.html
Germany's Merz Backs Trump's Gaza Plan in Call With Palestine's Abbas
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz supported US President Donald Trump's plan for a Middle East settlement during a phone conversation with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said.
On November 17, the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution supporting Trump's comprehensive plan for resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip. Thirteen of the 15 council members voted in favor of the resolution, while two members - Russia and China - abstained from voting. In late September, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict. The plan stipulates that Palestinian movement Hamas and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza. On October 10, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect. On October 13, Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire.
"Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz has held a detailed phone conversation in a friendly atmosphere with Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas today," Kornelius told reporters.
During the conversation, Merz expressed his support for Trump's peace plan and welcomed Palestine's constructive stance toward the proposal, Kornelius said.
"The Palestinian Authority must now urgently begin the necessary reforms. If it succeeds, it will be able to play a constructive role in the postwar order," Merz was quoted as saying by Kornelius.
On November 17, the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution supporting Trump's comprehensive plan for resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip. Thirteen of the 15 council members voted in favor of the resolution, while two members - Russia and China - abstained from voting.
In late September, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict. The plan stipulates that Palestinian movement Hamas and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza.
On October 10, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect. On October 13, Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire.