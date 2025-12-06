https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/new-us-national-security-strategy-recognizes-russia-china-and-us-as-worlds-great-powers---expert-1123248561.html

The document’s dismissal of Europe “as a power of no significance signals that there are three truly great powers left: the United States, Russia and China,” military expert Alexei Borzenko told Sputnik.

The US is also “well aware that we’ve outpaced them on certain types of weapons,” the observer said, citing Russian advances in hypersonics, and the depletion of US and European weapon stocks in Ukraine.The US is eager to end the crisis in Ukraine, which has proven “a dead-end situation" for NATO "from which the only way out is peace,” Borzenko said, citing the document’s conciliatory language on the conflict and on Russia.Furthermore, “during negotiations, the Americans figured out what the Kiev junta represents, and how difficult it is to negotiate with it. They understand what kind of crooks they are dealing with” and are tired of it, Borzenko argues.That’s why various leaders’ recent claims that the Ukrainian crisis could end abruptly seems like a real possibility, according to the analyst. “If this happens, everything will become completely different in an instant,” Borzenko summed up.

