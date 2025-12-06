International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Linked Energy Facilities, Ports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces, in response to Kiev's terrorist attacks on Russian civilian targets, have carried out overnight strikes on Ukrainian military-linked energy facilities and ports, including with the use of the hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
russia, ukraine, russia's special operation, defense ministry
09:54 GMT 06.12.2025
Russian servicemen of the artillery brigade division of the Tsentr battlegroup of forces fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces, in response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on Russian civilian targets, have carried out overnight strikes on Ukrainian military-linked energy facilities and ports, including with the use of the hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike tonight using high-precision long-range air and ground-based weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles, long-range unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities and energy objects supporting their operation, as well as port infrastructure used in the interests of Ukraine's armed forces. The objectives of the strikes were achieved," the ministry said.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated up to 465 Ukrainian military personnel, among the losses in manpower and equipment inflicted on the Ukrainian military on other fronts over the past day
Russia's Vostok and Zapad battlegroups have each eliminated up to 235 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day
Russia's Sever battlegroup has eliminated over 285 Ukrainian soldiers, the Yug battlegroup has eliminated more than 175 Ukrainian soldiers, and the Dnepr battlegroup has eliminated up to 55 Ukrainian soldiers
