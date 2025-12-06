https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/russia-strikes-ukrainian-military-linked-energy-facilities-ports-1123245840.html
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Linked Energy Facilities, Ports
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Linked Energy Facilities, Ports
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces, in response to Kiev's terrorist attacks on Russian civilian targets, have carried out overnight strikes on Ukrainian military-linked energy facilities and ports, including with the use of the hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2025-12-06T09:54+0000
2025-12-06T09:54+0000
2025-12-06T09:54+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119179168_0:76:3150:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_b5a32f3e6ce6bd5f0ccc64dbd79b939a.jpg
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/1091-children-injured-and-237-killed-by-ukrainian-attacks-since-2022-1123244692.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119179168_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4328f8992b82877bcc2ceaa6daf00e9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, russia's special operation, defense ministry
russia, ukraine, russia's special operation, defense ministry
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Linked Energy Facilities, Ports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces, in response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on Russian civilian targets, have carried out overnight strikes on Ukrainian military-linked energy facilities and ports, including with the use of the hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike tonight using high-precision long-range air and ground-based weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles, long-range unmanned aerial vehicles against Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities and energy objects supporting their operation, as well as port infrastructure used in the interests of Ukraine's armed forces. The objectives of the strikes were achieved," the ministry said.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
has eliminated up to 465 Ukrainian military personnel, among the losses in manpower and equipment inflicted on the Ukrainian military on other fronts over the past day
Russia's Vostok
and Zapad battlegroups
have each eliminated up to 235 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day
Russia's Sever battlegroup
has eliminated over 285 Ukrainian soldiers, the Yug battlegroup
has eliminated more than 175 Ukrainian soldiers, and the Dnepr battlegroup
has eliminated up to 55 Ukrainian soldiers