https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/why-eu-overestimates-its-ability-to-confiscate-frozen-russian-assets-1123246134.html
Why EU Overestimates Its Ability to Confiscate Frozen Russian Assets
Why EU Overestimates Its Ability to Confiscate Frozen Russian Assets
Sputnik International
The EU's ongoing attempts to seize frozen Russian assets could lead to a decline in global trust in the European financial system, making it more difficult for states to engage with the EU in the future, Syrian political analyst Assaf Malhem told Sputnik.
Russia also holds frozen assets belonging to a number of EU countries, which means that Moscow can "control the situation and respond to the bloc's actions," Malhem points out.Decision-making in Russia is far faster, as it is a single state, whereas the EU must first secure consensus among its numerous members, according to him. The EU remains at odds over seizing frozen Russian assets, which is opposed by Belgium and which "could trigger negative consequences not only from Russia but other countries as well," Malhem concludes.
Why EU Overestimates Its Ability to Confiscate Frozen Russian Assets

The EU’s ongoing attempts to seize frozen Russian assets could lead to a decline in global trust in the European financial system, making it more difficult for states to engage with the EU in the future, Syrian political analyst Assaf Malhem told Sputnik.
Russia also holds frozen assets belonging to a number of EU countries, which means that Moscow can “control the situation and respond to the bloc’s actions,” Malhem points out.
Decision-making in Russia is far faster, as it is a single state, whereas the EU must first secure consensus among its numerous members, according to him.
“Russia has a wide range of retaliatory instruments, including the possible confiscation of [foreign] assets located on its territory or a legal action against European states. The EU will be unable to easily confiscate all Russian assets due to legal and administrative complexities that are greatly underestimated in the West.”
The EU remains at odds over seizing frozen Russian assets, which is opposed by Belgium and which “could trigger negative consequences not only from Russia but other countries as well,” Malhem concludes.
