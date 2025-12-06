International
US Gives European NATO Members Until 2027 to Sort Out Conventional Defense
US Gives European NATO Members Until 2027 to Sort Out Conventional Defense
Pentagon officials met with European delegations in Washington this past week to discuss plans to hand most of NATO’s conventional defense responsibilities over to the bloc’s European members.
The transfer is expected to include everything from troops and weaponry to intel and missiles, with the US threatening to stop cooperation in some NATO ‘defense coordination mechanisms’ if progress is not made by the 2027 deadline, a Reuters report citing 5 sources said.European officials reportedly fear the deadline is ‘not realistic’, no matter how the US measures progress.EU and German officials previously announced plans to make the bloc ready for a major conflict by 2029-2030, and have approved massive debt-fueled militarization plans in areas ranging from the ground forces and air defense to drones, tanks, cyber capabilities and munitions production.NATO allies previously agreed to bump defense spending up to 5% of GDP at a summit in June, but most countries are nowhere near achieving this figure.Donald Trump has complained about US allies’ low defense spending and reliance on the US for protection since the 1980s.
16:50 GMT 06.12.2025
US troops, part of a NATO mission to enhance Poland's defence, are getting ready for an official welcoming ceremony in Orzysz, northeastern Poland, Thursday, April 13, 2017
The transfer is expected to include everything from troops and weaponry to intel and missiles, with the US threatening to stop cooperation in some NATO ‘defense coordination mechanisms’ if progress is not made by the 2027 deadline, a Reuters report citing 5 sources said.
European officials reportedly fear the deadline is ‘not realistic’, no matter how the US measures progress.
EU and German officials previously announced plans to make the bloc ready for a major conflict by 2029-2030, and have approved massive debt-fueled militarization plans in areas ranging from the ground forces and air defense to drones, tanks, cyber capabilities and munitions production.
NATO allies previously agreed to bump defense spending up to 5% of GDP at a summit in June, but most countries are nowhere near achieving this figure.
Donald Trump has complained about US allies’ low defense spending and reliance on the US for protection since the 1980s.
