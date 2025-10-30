International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/europes-war-hawks-eye-mobility-network-to-fast-track-tanks-to-russias-border-1123035093.html
Europe’s War Hawks Eye ‘Mobility’ Network to Fast-Track Tanks to Russia’s Border
Europe’s War Hawks Eye ‘Mobility’ Network to Fast-Track Tanks to Russia’s Border
Sputnik International
The European Commission is teaming up with national governments and NATO to boost deployment of armor and heavy artillery across the EU, reports the Financial Times.
2025-10-30T07:25+0000
2025-10-30T07:25+0000
military
military & intelligence
russia
european union (eu)
nato
"russia threat"
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1b/1121698804_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d72bb5fdceef328266adc3a092804e0e.jpg
Laced with the typical “Russia threat” narrative, Europe’s war hawks plan are planning: The commission aims to propose infrastructure and procedural reforms next month, targeting an EU-wide military mobility area by 2027. These plans appears to fit in with the Eastern Flank Strategic Partnership Act, unveiled earlier in October, targeting nine NATO allies — Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia — to "deter" Russia.All these allies were picked based on their “direct geographic proximity" to Russia, Belarus, or Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250729/natos-rapid-response-in-action-europe-lacks-infrastructure-for-quick-troop-moves-1122507556.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/1b/1121698804_63:0:2794:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7a214fff7f1d88cbfa33bf98e5ae726.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
european commission is teaming up with national governments and nato to boost deployment of armor and heavy artillery across the eu, nato troop mobility, eu military infrastructure, military corridors europe,
european commission is teaming up with national governments and nato to boost deployment of armor and heavy artillery across the eu, nato troop mobility, eu military infrastructure, military corridors europe,

Europe’s War Hawks Eye ‘Mobility’ Network to Fast-Track Tanks to Russia’s Border

07:25 GMT 30.10.2025
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaServicemen stand at the end of the Steadfast Dart 2025 exercise, involving some 10,000 troops in three different countries from nine nations and represent the largest NATO operation planned this year, at a training range in Smardan, eastern Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.
Servicemen stand at the end of the Steadfast Dart 2025 exercise, involving some 10,000 troops in three different countries from nine nations and represent the largest NATO operation planned this year, at a training range in Smardan, eastern Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2025
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
Subscribe
The European Commission is teaming up with national governments and NATO to boost deployment of armor and heavy artillery across the EU, reports the Financial Times.
Laced with the typical “Russia threat” narrative, Europe’s war hawks plan are planning:
Shared access to trucks, trains, ferries, planes, and ports for rapid troop and heavy equipment movement
Streamlined customs, harmonized rail gauges, and reinforced bridges to cut transit times
Germany as a key hub, leveraging Deutsche Bahn, Rheinmetall, and Lufthansa for convoys, maintenance, and pilot training
Potential creation of an EU-owned fleet of transport assets (despite budget constraints)
Registration of member-state transport capabilities and development of a “solidarity pool” for cross-border military support
The commission aims to propose infrastructure and procedural reforms next month, targeting an EU-wide military mobility area by 2027.
These plans appears to fit in with the Eastern Flank Strategic Partnership Act, unveiled earlier in October, targeting nine NATO allies — Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia — to "deter" Russia.
All these allies were picked based on their “direct geographic proximity" to Russia, Belarus, or Ukraine.
A serviceman of the Fighting Eagles 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, walks on a tank that arrived via train to the US base in Mihail Kogalniceanu, eastern Romania, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Five hundred U.S. troops began to arrive in a Black Sea port in Romania with tanks and hardware to bolster defense in this East European NATO nation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2025
Military
NATO’s 'Rapid Response' in Action: Europe Lacks Infrastructure for Quick Troop Moves
29 July, 09:45 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала