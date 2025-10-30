https://sputnikglobe.com/20251030/europes-war-hawks-eye-mobility-network-to-fast-track-tanks-to-russias-border-1123035093.html

Europe’s War Hawks Eye ‘Mobility’ Network to Fast-Track Tanks to Russia’s Border

The European Commission is teaming up with national governments and NATO to boost deployment of armor and heavy artillery across the EU, reports the Financial Times.

Laced with the typical “Russia threat” narrative, Europe’s war hawks plan are planning: The commission aims to propose infrastructure and procedural reforms next month, targeting an EU-wide military mobility area by 2027. These plans appears to fit in with the Eastern Flank Strategic Partnership Act, unveiled earlier in October, targeting nine NATO allies — Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia — to "deter" Russia.All these allies were picked based on their “direct geographic proximity" to Russia, Belarus, or Ukraine.

