Europe’s War Hawks Eye ‘Mobility’ Network to Fast-Track Tanks to Russia’s Border
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaServicemen stand at the end of the Steadfast Dart 2025 exercise, involving some 10,000 troops in three different countries from nine nations and represent the largest NATO operation planned this year, at a training range in Smardan, eastern Romania, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
Subscribe
The European Commission is teaming up with national governments and NATO to boost deployment of armor and heavy artillery across the EU, reports the Financial Times.
Laced with the typical “Russia threat” narrative, Europe’s war hawks plan are planning:
Shared access to trucks, trains, ferries, planes, and ports for rapid troop and heavy equipment movement
Streamlined customs, harmonized rail gauges, and reinforced bridges to cut transit times
Germany as a key hub, leveraging Deutsche Bahn, Rheinmetall, and Lufthansa for convoys, maintenance, and pilot training
Potential creation of an EU-owned fleet of transport assets (despite budget constraints)
Registration of member-state transport capabilities and development of a “solidarity pool” for cross-border military support
🚨NATO PREPS MOLDOVA FOR CONFLICT WITH RUSSIA— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 14, 2025
As Russian forces advance in Ukraine, NATO is fast-tracking Moldova’s transformation into a "forward outpost" on the eastern flank, 🇷🇺Foreign Intelligence Service reveals. pic.twitter.com/oOBDU7PakI
The commission aims to propose infrastructure and procedural reforms next month, targeting an EU-wide military mobility area by 2027.
These plans appears to fit in with the Eastern Flank Strategic Partnership Act, unveiled earlier in October, targeting nine NATO allies — Bulgaria, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia — to "deter" Russia.
All these allies were picked based on their “direct geographic proximity" to Russia, Belarus, or Ukraine.