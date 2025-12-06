https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/us-ukrainian-officials-hold-second-day-of-talks-on-trumps-peace-deal-1123243802.html

US, Ukrainian Officials Hold Second Day of Talks on Trump’s Peace Deal

US, Ukrainian Officials Hold Second Day of Talks on Trump’s Peace Deal

Sputnik International

American and Ukrainian officials are holding a second straight day of talks in Miami on President Donald Trump's peace plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Axios reported on Friday, citing US and Ukrainian officials.

2025-12-06T00:21+0000

2025-12-06T00:21+0000

2025-12-06T00:21+0000

world

donald trump

jared kushner

steve witkoff

us

ukraine

miami

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123127087_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b9d085c8db0cc4b78cc50fc0a8443c39.jpg

The discussions, which started on Thursday night and lasted approximately two hours, resumed Friday morning and are anticipated to continue into Saturday, according to the report. During the Thursday talks, Witkoff and Kushner provided the Ukrainians with a detailed briefing on their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week in Moscow, as well as new ideas aimed at bridging the gaps between the parties. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said earlier on Friday that Russia is waiting for the reaction from Washington to Putin's discussions with Witkoff and Kushner. Since mid-November, the Trump administration has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine. Media reported that the original 28-point draft was revised down to 19 points after US, Ukrainian, and European officials met in Geneva for talks on November 23.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/russia-remains-open-to-ukraine-settlement-talks-interested-in-continuing-them---kremlin-1123241589.html

ukraine

miami

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

where are us and ukraine negotiating, is ukraine negotiating peace deal with us