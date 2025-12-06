https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/us-ukrainian-officials-hold-second-day-of-talks-on-trumps-peace-deal-1123243802.html
US, Ukrainian Officials Hold Second Day of Talks on Trump’s Peace Deal
US, Ukrainian Officials Hold Second Day of Talks on Trump’s Peace Deal
Sputnik International
American and Ukrainian officials are holding a second straight day of talks in Miami on President Donald Trump's peace plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Axios reported on Friday, citing US and Ukrainian officials.
2025-12-06T00:21+0000
2025-12-06T00:21+0000
2025-12-06T00:21+0000
world
donald trump
jared kushner
steve witkoff
us
ukraine
miami
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123127087_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b9d085c8db0cc4b78cc50fc0a8443c39.jpg
The discussions, which started on Thursday night and lasted approximately two hours, resumed Friday morning and are anticipated to continue into Saturday, according to the report. During the Thursday talks, Witkoff and Kushner provided the Ukrainians with a detailed briefing on their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week in Moscow, as well as new ideas aimed at bridging the gaps between the parties. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said earlier on Friday that Russia is waiting for the reaction from Washington to Putin's discussions with Witkoff and Kushner. Since mid-November, the Trump administration has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine. Media reported that the original 28-point draft was revised down to 19 points after US, Ukrainian, and European officials met in Geneva for talks on November 23.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/russia-remains-open-to-ukraine-settlement-talks-interested-in-continuing-them---kremlin-1123241589.html
ukraine
miami
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/11/1123127087_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c7f0e21e0678a35a9d4fb51a88950d6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
where are us and ukraine negotiating, is ukraine negotiating peace deal with us
where are us and ukraine negotiating, is ukraine negotiating peace deal with us
US, Ukrainian Officials Hold Second Day of Talks on Trump’s Peace Deal
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US and Ukrainian officials are holding a second straight day of talks in Miami on President Trump's peace plan, Axios reported Friday, citing US and Ukrainian officials.
The discussions, which started on Thursday night and lasted approximately two hours, resumed Friday morning and are anticipated to continue into Saturday, according to the report.
The Ukrainian delegation in Miami is led by chief negotiator and national security advisor Rustem Umerov, along with military Chief of Staff Gen. Andrii Hnatov. On the US side, US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are participating in the negotiations.
During the Thursday talks, Witkoff and Kushner provided the Ukrainians with a detailed briefing on their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week in Moscow, as well as new ideas aimed at bridging the gaps between the parties.
Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said earlier on Friday that Russia is waiting for the reaction from Washington to Putin's discussions with Witkoff and Kushner.
Since mid-November, the Trump administration has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine. Media reported that the original 28-point draft was revised down to 19 points after US, Ukrainian, and European officials met in Geneva for talks on November 23.