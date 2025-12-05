https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/russia-remains-open-to-ukraine-settlement-talks-interested-in-continuing-them---kremlin-1123241589.html
Russia Remains Open to Ukraine Settlement Talks, Interested in Continuing Them - Kremlin
Russia remains open to negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine and is interested in continuing them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"We remain open to negotiations and are interested in continuing and launching serious work on the basic draft document prepared by [US President Donald] Trump's team. So in this sense, we are ready and waiting," Peskov said in an interview with RT. There has been no change in Moscow's position on the Ukrainian settlement, but it is prepared to be flexible so that a solution can be found, the official said. When asked what will happen if Kiev rejects Moscow's demands, the official said that the special military operation will continue, adding that Russia will do everything to protect its interests. We have a fairly positive outlook. We see significant momentum among Russian troops 'on the ground,'" the official said. At the same time, if Russia fails to achieve its goals in Ukraine by peaceful means, the special military operation will continue, Peskov said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia remains open to negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine and is interested in continuing them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"We remain open to negotiations and are interested in continuing and launching serious work on the basic draft document prepared by [US President Donald] Trump's team. So in this sense, we are ready and waiting," Peskov said in an interview with RT.
There has been no change in Moscow's position on the Ukrainian settlement, but it is prepared to be flexible so that a solution can be found, the official said.
When asked what will happen if Kiev rejects
Moscow's demands, the official said that the special military operation will continue, adding that Russia will do everything to protect its interests.
We have a fairly positive outlook. We see significant momentum among Russian troops 'on the ground,'" the official said.
At the same time, if Russia fails to achieve its goals in Ukraine by peaceful means, the special military operation will continue, Peskov said.