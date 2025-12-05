https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/russia-remains-open-to-ukraine-settlement-talks-interested-in-continuing-them---kremlin-1123241589.html

Russia Remains Open to Ukraine Settlement Talks, Interested in Continuing Them - Kremlin

Russia Remains Open to Ukraine Settlement Talks, Interested in Continuing Them - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia remains open to negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine and is interested in continuing them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

2025-12-05T13:43+0000

2025-12-05T13:43+0000

2025-12-05T13:43+0000

world

russia

dmitry peskov

ukraine

moscow

kremlin

peace negotiations

peace process

peace talks

peace deal

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/16/1081245246_0:0:3178:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_09a2e356d1d91d67298009863a48a6a2.jpg

"We remain open to negotiations and are interested in continuing and launching serious work on the basic draft document prepared by [US President Donald] Trump's team. So in this sense, we are ready and waiting," Peskov said in an interview with RT. There has been no change in Moscow's position on the Ukrainian settlement, but it is prepared to be flexible so that a solution can be found, the official said. When asked what will happen if Kiev rejects Moscow's demands, the official said that the special military operation will continue, adding that Russia will do everything to protect its interests. We have a fairly positive outlook. We see significant momentum among Russian troops 'on the ground,'" the official said. At the same time, if Russia fails to achieve its goals in Ukraine by peaceful means, the special military operation will continue, Peskov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251203/nato-to-continue-purchasing-weapons-for-ukraine-despite-us-peace-efforts---rutte-1123218136.html

russia

ukraine

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia remains open to negotiations, settlement in ukraine, kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov