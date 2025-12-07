https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/african-union-condemns-attempted-coup-in-benin-expresses-support-for-head-of-state-1123252006.html

African Union Condemns Attempted Coup in Benin, Expresses Support for Head of State

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The African Union on Sunday strongly condemned the attempted coup in Benin and expressed support for the country's current president, Patrice Talon.

The organization called on the military personnel involved in the attempted coup to cease their illegal actions and return to their barracks and duties. On Sunday, Beninese media reported that a group of military seized Benin's national television building and broadcast a statement announcing the overthrow of President Patrice Talon, while Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri declared himself head of the so-called military committee for reconstruction. A few hours later, local media reported that Interior Minister Alassane Seidou made a televised statement saying that the army remained loyal to the government and had the situation under control. The 24heuresauBenin news website then reported that the military mutineers had been detained by the Republican Guard.

