African Union Condemns Attempted Coup in Benin, Expresses Support for Head of State
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The African Union on Sunday strongly condemned the attempted coup in Benin and expressed support for the country's current president, Patrice Talon.
"The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Yousouf, strongly and unequivocally condemns the military coup attempt that occurred on 7 December 2025 in the Republic of Benin … The Chairperson further reaffirms the African Union's support to H.E. President Patrice Talon, the legitimate authorities of the Republic of Benin, and the People of Benin," the organization said in a statement.
The organization called on the military personnel involved in the attempted coup to cease their illegal actions and return to their barracks and duties.
"The Chairperson expresses deep concern over the troubling proliferation of military coups and coup attempts across parts of the region, noting with regret that such actions continue to undermine continental stability, threaten democratic gains, and embolden military actors to act outside constitutional mandates," the statement read.
On Sunday, Beninese media reported that a group of military seized Benin's national television building and broadcast a statement announcing the overthrow of President Patrice Talon, while Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri declared himself head of the so-called military committee for reconstruction.
A few hours later, local media reported that Interior Minister Alassane Seidou made a televised statement saying that the army remained loyal to the government and had the situation under control. The 24heuresauBenin news website then reported that the military mutineers had been detained by the Republican Guard.