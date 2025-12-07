International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/coup-in-benin-what-is-known-so-far-1123249381.html
Coup in Benin: What is Known So Far
Coup in Benin: What is Known So Far
Sputnik International
Troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri in Benin have announced that President Patrice Talon has been removed from power.
2025-12-07T10:02+0000
2025-12-07T10:02+0000
world
benin
coup
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0d/1106291745_0:202:2922:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_10099fb399fa3d413a7a0fed20034121.jpg
Tigri Pascal will be leading a military transition council - the Military Committee for Refoundation (CMR) - the soldiers announced in a statement. Key Events
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250219/africa-the-game-changer-in-the-us-china-chip-rivalry-1121585399.html
benin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0d/1106291745_97:0:2826:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5862b0e755d26206ced621a827f385aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
coup in benin, what is known so far about coup in benin
coup in benin, what is known so far about coup in benin

Coup in Benin: What is Known So Far

10:02 GMT 07.12.2025
© AP Photo / Michel EulerBenin President Patrice Talon listening to French President Emmanuel Macron after a sining ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
Benin President Patrice Talon listening to French President Emmanuel Macron after a sining ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2025
© AP Photo / Michel Euler
Subscribe
Troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri in Benin have announced that President Patrice Talon has been removed from power.
Tigri Pascal will be leading a military transition council - the Military Committee for Refoundation (CMR) - the soldiers announced in a statement.

Key Events

Troops seized the national broadcaster early Sunday, declaring themselves in control in a live appearance on local TV (BTV)
Their statement said that they were taking control after “numerous abuses committed by the government of Patrice Talon”
According to media reports, the National Guard is resisting the mutineers, who have barricaded themselves inside the national television headquarters
The soldiers announced a suspension of the constitution and closure of all land borders and the country's airspace
Gunfire was heard near Talon's residence, a message from the French embassy in Benin said, urging citizens to stay indoors
Talon's location remains unknown
Talon, in power since 2016 after two terms, was set to leave office in April 2026 following elections
This follows prior coup attempts, including a January 2025 plot involving his associates (sentenced to 20 years)
Semi-conductor chips are assembled and organized on a workbench before a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a Nanotronics manufacturing center at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.02.2025
Economy
Africa: The Game-Changer in the US-China Chip Rivalry
19 February, 16:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала