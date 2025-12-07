Coup in Benin: What is Known So Far
© AP Photo / Michel EulerBenin President Patrice Talon listening to French President Emmanuel Macron after a sining ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
© AP Photo / Michel Euler
Troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri in Benin have announced that President Patrice Talon has been removed from power.
Tigri Pascal will be leading a military transition council - the Military Committee for Refoundation (CMR) - the soldiers announced in a statement.
Key Events
Troops seized the national broadcaster early Sunday, declaring themselves in control in a live appearance on local TV (BTV)
Their statement said that they were taking control after “numerous abuses committed by the government of Patrice Talon”
According to media reports, the National Guard is resisting the mutineers, who have barricaded themselves inside the national television headquarters
The soldiers announced a suspension of the constitution and closure of all land borders and the country's airspace
Gunfire was heard near Talon's residence, a message from the French embassy in Benin said, urging citizens to stay indoors
Talon's location remains unknown
Talon, in power since 2016 after two terms, was set to leave office in April 2026 following elections
This follows prior coup attempts, including a January 2025 plot involving his associates (sentenced to 20 years)
19 February, 16:44 GMT