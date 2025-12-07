https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/hungarys-paks-nuclear-power-plant-gets-enough-russian-fuel-to-run-until-2028---szijjarto-1123253384.html
Hungary's Paks Nuclear Power Plant Gets Enough Russian Fuel to Run Until 2028 - Szijjarto
Hungary's Paks Nuclear Power Plant Gets Enough Russian Fuel to Run Until 2028 - Szijjarto
Another shipment of Russian fuel has arrived at Hungary's Paks Nuclear Power Plant, the last one this year, ensuring enough stock until November 2028, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.
Fuel deliveries from Russia this year "became more complicated due to the geopolitical situation and the behavior of some EU countries, which did not grant permission," so the delivery route had to be modified several times, with the involvement of air and rail transportation means, Szijjarto added.
Another shipment of Russian fuel has arrived at Hungary's Paks Nuclear Power Plant, the last one this year, ensuring enough stock until November 2028, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.
"The last batch of nuclear fuel planned for this year has arrived at the Paks Nuclear Power Plant, so we now have enough reserves to operate the plant until November 2028," Szijjarto said on social media.
Fuel deliveries from Russia this year "became more complicated due to the geopolitical situation and the behavior of some EU countries, which did not grant permission," so the delivery route had to be modified several times, with the involvement of air and rail transportation means, Szijjarto added.