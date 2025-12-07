https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/hungarys-paks-nuclear-power-plant-gets-enough-russian-fuel-to-run-until-2028---szijjarto-1123253384.html

Hungary's Paks Nuclear Power Plant Gets Enough Russian Fuel to Run Until 2028 - Szijjarto

Another shipment of Russian fuel has arrived at Hungary's Paks Nuclear Power Plant, the last one this year, ensuring enough stock until November 2028, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

Fuel deliveries from Russia this year "became more complicated due to the geopolitical situation and the behavior of some EU countries, which did not grant permission," so the delivery route had to be modified several times, with the involvement of air and rail transportation means, Szijjarto added.

