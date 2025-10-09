https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/hungary-approves-supply-of-nuclear-reactor-equipment-from-russia-for-paks-ii-nuclear-plant---1122929961.html

Hungary Approves Supply of Nuclear Reactor Equipment From Russia for Paks II Nuclear Plant - Rosatom

Hungary has approved the delivery of nuclear reactor equipment from Russia for the Paks II nuclear power plant, which is to be built with Russia's participation, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Thursday.

“Auditors from Paks II Ltd. conducted a routine supervisory audit of the Rosatom engineering division regarding the coordination of nuclear island equipment supplies for Units 5 and 6 of the Paks II Nuclear Power Plant, currently under construction in Hungary,” Rosatom said in a statement.A document issued to Paks II Ltd. confirms full compliance with the company’s requirements as a supplier of nuclear steam generator equipment for the NPP, Rosatom added.Based on the document, Rosatom’s engineering division is authorized to supply NSG equipment for the Paks II project, manufactured at its production facilities, the company added.

