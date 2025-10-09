https://sputnikglobe.com/20251009/hungary-approves-supply-of-nuclear-reactor-equipment-from-russia-for-paks-ii-nuclear-plant---1122929961.html
Hungary Approves Supply of Nuclear Reactor Equipment From Russia for Paks II Nuclear Plant - Rosatom
Hungary Approves Supply of Nuclear Reactor Equipment From Russia for Paks II Nuclear Plant - Rosatom
Sputnik International
Hungary has approved the delivery of nuclear reactor equipment from Russia for the Paks II nuclear power plant, which is to be built with Russia's participation, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Thursday.
2025-10-09T08:37+0000
2025-10-09T08:37+0000
2025-10-09T08:37+0000
world
rosatom
hungary
russia
nuclear suppliers group (nsg)
hungarian paks nuclear power plant (npp)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101564/98/1015649877_0:68:1301:799_1920x0_80_0_0_18919df5d0c973e88e3dd579f3b59585.jpg
“Auditors from Paks II Ltd. conducted a routine supervisory audit of the Rosatom engineering division regarding the coordination of nuclear island equipment supplies for Units 5 and 6 of the Paks II Nuclear Power Plant, currently under construction in Hungary,” Rosatom said in a statement.A document issued to Paks II Ltd. confirms full compliance with the company’s requirements as a supplier of nuclear steam generator equipment for the NPP, Rosatom added.Based on the document, Rosatom’s engineering division is authorized to supply NSG equipment for the Paks II project, manufactured at its production facilities, the company added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/russia-dominates-global-uranium-market--rosatom--1122831695.html
hungary
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101564/98/1015649877_72:0:1227:866_1920x0_80_0_0_93f14f7818e8e8af97d71d762618ee82.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
paks ii nuclear power plant, russian state nuclear corporation rosatom, russia's participation, equipment from russia
paks ii nuclear power plant, russian state nuclear corporation rosatom, russia's participation, equipment from russia
Hungary Approves Supply of Nuclear Reactor Equipment From Russia for Paks II Nuclear Plant - Rosatom
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary has approved the delivery of nuclear reactor equipment from Russia for the Paks II nuclear power plant, which is to be built with Russia's participation, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Thursday.
“Auditors from Paks II Ltd. conducted a routine supervisory audit of the Rosatom engineering division regarding the coordination of nuclear island equipment supplies for Units 5 and 6 of the Paks II Nuclear Power Plant
, currently under construction in Hungary,” Rosatom
said in a statement.
A document issued to Paks II Ltd. confirms full compliance with the company’s requirements as a supplier of nuclear steam generator equipment for the NPP, Rosatom added.
Based on the document, Rosatom’s engineering division is authorized to supply NSG equipment for the Paks II project, manufactured at its production facilities, the company added.