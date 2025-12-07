https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/netanyahu-announces-soon-transition-to-2nd-phase-of-trumps-gaza-peace-plan-1123251424.html

Netanyahu Announces Soon Transition to 2nd Phase of Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

Netanyahu Announces Soon Transition to 2nd Phase of Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the first phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan had already been nearly implemented and that the parties would shortly move on to its second phase, calling for the disarmament of Palestinian movement Hamas and the demilitarization of the enclave.

2025-12-07T23:00+0000

2025-12-07T23:00+0000

2025-12-07T23:00+0000

world

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

donald trump

friedrich merz

palestine

germany

japan

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/16/1120959111_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0572f6317206a935f82ac4114994ed8f.jpg

There is also a third stage to "deradicalize Gaza," the prime minister said. In late September, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict, and a ceasefire went into effect on October 10. The plan stipulates that Palestinian movement Hamas and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, which will be entrusted to a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board headed by the US leader. The parties also agreed to exchange prisoners and hostages.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/germanys-merz-backs-trumps-gaza-plan-in-call-with-palestines-abbas-1123248409.html

palestine

germany

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu said that the first phase of us president donald trump's peace plan had already been nearly implemented and that the parties would shortly move on to its second phase, calling for the disarmament of palestinian movement hamas and the demilitarization of the enclave.