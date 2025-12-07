https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/netanyahu-announces-soon-transition-to-2nd-phase-of-trumps-gaza-peace-plan-1123251424.html
Netanyahu Announces Soon Transition to 2nd Phase of Trump's Gaza Peace Plan
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the first phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan had already been nearly implemented and that the parties would shortly move on to its second phase, calling for the disarmament of Palestinian movement Hamas and the demilitarization of the enclave.
"We have one more hostage deceased … to return here, and then we very shortly expect to move into the second phase, which is more difficult or equally difficult … And now we have a second phase, no less daunting, and that is to achieve the disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarization of Gaza," Netanyahu said during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
There is also a third stage to "deradicalize Gaza," the prime minister said.
"Something that also people believed was impossible. But it was done in Germany. It was done in Japan. It is done in the Gulf States. Can be done in Gaza, too. But, of course, Hamas has to be dismantled," Netanyahu added.
In late September, Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict, and a ceasefire went into effect on October 10. The plan stipulates that Palestinian movement Hamas and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza, which will be entrusted to a "technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee" overseen by an international board headed by the US leader. The parties also agreed to exchange prisoners and hostages.