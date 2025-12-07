https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/netanyahu-claims-peace-with-palestinians-arab-world-achievable-without-palestinian-state-1123253231.html
Netanyahu Claims Peace With Palestinians, Arab World Achievable Without Palestinian State
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again rejected the idea of establishing the State of Palestine alongside Israel, saying that peace between Israel and the Arab world, including the Palestinians, could be achieved without a Palestinian state.
In late September, US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict. The plan stipulates that Palestinian movement Hamas and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza. On October 10, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect. On October 13, Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire.Russia advocates a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier, adding that this is the only possible path.The two-state concept envisions the creation of a Palestinian state with recognized borders, coexisting with the Israeli state. The Palestinian state is proposed to be established in territories that include the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip—territories that Israel occupied during the 1967 war.
"On the question of two states, now we have a different point of view, obviously, because the purpose of a Palestinian state is to destroy the one and only Jewish state. They already had a state in Gaza, a de facto state, and it was used to try to destroy the one and only Jewish state. We believe there is a path to advance a broader peace with the Arab states and a path also to establish a workable peace with our Palestinian neighbors. But we are not going to create a state that will be committed to our destruction at our doorstep," Netanyahu said during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
In late September, US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict. The plan stipulates that Palestinian movement Hamas and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza.
On October 10, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect. On October 13, Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire.
Russia advocates a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier, adding that this is the only possible path.
"We remain committed to the fundamental resolutions of the UN Security Council and remain committed to the international position on the possibility of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli problem on the basis of a two-state approach," Peskov told reporters.
The two-state concept envisions the creation of a Palestinian state with recognized borders, coexisting with the Israeli state. The Palestinian state is proposed to be established in territories that include the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip—territories that Israel occupied during the 1967 war.