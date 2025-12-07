https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/netanyahu-claims-peace-with-palestinians-arab-world-achievable-without-palestinian-state-1123253231.html

Netanyahu Claims Peace With Palestinians, Arab World Achievable Without Palestinian State

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again rejected the idea of ​​establishing the State of Palestine alongside Israel, saying that peace between Israel and the Arab world, including the Palestinians, could be achieved without a Palestinian state.

In late September, US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point plan to end the Gaza conflict. The plan stipulates that Palestinian movement Hamas and other factions must renounce their involvement in governing Gaza. On October 10, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect. On October 13, Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire.Russia advocates a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier, adding that this is the only possible path.The two-state concept envisions the creation of a Palestinian state with recognized borders, coexisting with the Israeli state. The Palestinian state is proposed to be established in territories that include the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip—territories that Israel occupied during the 1967 war.

