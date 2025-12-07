https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/russia-us-aligning-provisions-of-future-document-on-ukraine-settlement---kremlin-aide-1123249907.html

Russia, US Aligning Provisions of Future Document on Ukraine Settlement - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States are underway aligning those difficult provisions that will determine the form and fate of the future document on Ukraine settlement, and some issues require the US to make "radical changes" in papers, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Sunday.

At the same time, he said the exact wording and coordination with legal specialists are yet ahead. He stressed that the negotiation process is aimed at achieving not a ceasefire but a "long-term settlement."

