International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/russia-us-aligning-provisions-of-future-document-on-ukraine-settlement---kremlin-aide-1123249907.html
Russia, US Aligning Provisions of Future Document on Ukraine Settlement - Kremlin Aide
Russia, US Aligning Provisions of Future Document on Ukraine Settlement - Kremlin Aide
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States are underway aligning those difficult provisions that will determine the form and fate of the future document on Ukraine settlement, and some issues require the US to make "radical changes" in papers, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Sunday.
2025-12-07T11:00+0000
2025-12-07T11:00+0000
world
yury ushakov
russia
ukraine
kremlin
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107677/51/1076775114_0:223:2845:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_c714e47e28af70075147b28ecb8c0678.jpg
At the same time, he said the exact wording and coordination with legal specialists are yet ahead. He stressed that the negotiation process is aimed at achieving not a ceasefire but a "long-term settlement."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/amendments-in-uss-new-security-doctrine-largely-align-with-russias-vision---kremlin-1123249235.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107677/51/1076775114_58:0:2787:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_56e7a1ce2ad6c306170fa50cb8dc864e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, usa, ukraine, agrement, kremlin, ushakov, settlement, agrement
russia, usa, ukraine, agrement, kremlin, ushakov, settlement, agrement

Russia, US Aligning Provisions of Future Document on Ukraine Settlement - Kremlin Aide

11:00 GMT 07.12.2025
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the mediabankKremlin
Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2025
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and the United States are underway aligning those difficult provisions that will determine the form and fate of the future document on Ukraine settlement, and some issues require the US to make "radical changes" in papers, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Sunday.
"We are docking those difficult provisions that should sort of determine the form and fate of the future document," Ushakov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
At the same time, he said the exact wording and coordination with legal specialists are yet ahead.
"[Some issues] require the US to make serious, I would say, radical changes to their papers, which are constantly in motion, constantly being prepared," Ushakov said.
He stressed that the negotiation process is aimed at achieving not a ceasefire but a "long-term settlement."
US President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2025
World
Amendments in US's New Security Doctrine Largely Align With Russia's Vision - Kremlin
09:29 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала