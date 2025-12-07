https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/amendments-in-uss-new-security-doctrine-largely-align-with-russias-vision---kremlin-1123249235.html

Amendments in US's New Security Doctrine Largely Align With Russia's Vision - Kremlin

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The adjustments made to the new US National Security Strategy are largely consistent with Moscow's vision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

On Friday, the White House published a new US national security doctrine that calls on Europe to take responsibility for its own defense. The document also suggests that the White House disagrees with European officials on their stance regarding the conflict in Ukraine. Responsibility for the possible seizure of Russian assets will be shared by individuals and entire countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said.Peskov also recalled that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) opposed the seizure of Russian assets and urges caution to avoid negative repercussions on the international financial system.

