Amendments in US's New Security Doctrine Largely Align With Russia's Vision - Kremlin
09:29 GMT 07.12.2025 (Updated: 10:52 GMT 07.12.2025)
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongUS President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The adjustments made to the new US National Security Strategy are largely consistent with Moscow's vision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"The adjustments that we are seeing, I would say, are largely consistent with our vision," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
On Friday, the White House published a new US national security doctrine that calls on Europe to take responsibility for its own defense. The document also suggests that the White House disagrees with European officials on their stance regarding the conflict in Ukraine.
Responsibility for the possible seizure of Russian assets will be shared by individuals and entire countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said.
"Listen, we will have both national responsibility and personal responsibility, personal and legal responsibility for these actions," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
Peskov also recalled that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) opposed the seizure of Russian assets and urges caution to avoid negative repercussions on the international financial system.
"We hear that the International Monetary Fund has issued a statement addressing this issue with great caution and calling for such measures to avoid any negative impact on the international financial system. That is, even the IMF [opposes], and what is the IMF? It is what they created, it is the foundation of monetary policy in the monetary world. So it turns out that this foundation is now turning against its progenitors, saying ‘Come to your senses,’" he said.