"Units of the Tsentr battlegroup have completed the liberation of the Rovnoye settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic, continued the destruction of the AFU [armed forces of Ukraine] group surrounded in the village of Dmitrov, and the clearing of the Grishino settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has also eliminated up to 480 Ukrainian military personnel, among the losses in manpower and equipment inflicted on the Ukrainian military on other fronts over the past day
Ukraine lost another 220 fighters to Russia's Zapad battlegroup
The Russian armed forces have carried out overnight strikes on Ukrainian military-linked energy and transport facilities, including with the use of the hypersonic Kinzhal missiles
The Russian armed forces targeted a Ukrainian military airfield, fuel depots and temporary deployment stations of Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries across 140 localities
Russian air defenses downed two guided aerial bombs, four long-range Neptune guided missiles and 172 Ukrainian drones over the past day
Ukraine also lost 205 fighters to the Vostok battlegroup, 210 fighters to the Sever battlegroup, 190 to the Yug battlegroup, and 45 fighters to Russia's Dnepr battlegroup
