International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/russian-forces-take-control-of-rovnoye-in-dpr-kucherovka-in-kharkov-1123249592.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Rovnoye in DPR, Kucherovka in Kharkov
Russian Forces Take Control of Rovnoye in DPR, Kucherovka in Kharkov
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has taken control of the settlement of Rovnoye, is eliminating Ukrainian troops in Dmitrov and are clearing Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2025-12-07T10:15+0000
2025-12-07T10:19+0000
world
russia
kharkov
russian defense ministry
donetsk people’s republic
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123212588_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f17d70e6f8afe4b5c1be40be7a63e9b4.jpg
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/new-us-national-security-strategy-could-have-huge-influence-on-ending-ukrainian-crisis-1123248706.html
russia
kharkov
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123212588_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_514da58345bf30f8ab9476556aefd59a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, dpr, kharkov, russian armed forces
russia, ukraine, dpr, kharkov, russian armed forces

Russian Forces Take Control of Rovnoye in DPR, Kucherovka in Kharkov

10:15 GMT 07.12.2025 (Updated: 10:19 GMT 07.12.2025)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman near Krasnoarmeysk
A Russian serviceman near Krasnoarmeysk - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has taken control of the settlement of Rovnoye, is eliminating Ukrainian troops in Dmitrov and are clearing Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Units of the Tsentr battlegroup have completed the liberation of the Rovnoye settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic, continued the destruction of the AFU [armed forces of Ukraine] group surrounded in the village of Dmitrov, and the clearing of the Grishino settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said.

Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has also eliminated up to 480 Ukrainian military personnel, among the losses in manpower and equipment inflicted on the Ukrainian military on other fronts over the past day
Ukraine lost another 220 fighters to Russia's Zapad battlegroup
The Russian armed forces have carried out overnight strikes on Ukrainian military-linked energy and transport facilities, including with the use of the hypersonic Kinzhal missiles
The Russian armed forces targeted a Ukrainian military airfield, fuel depots and temporary deployment stations of Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries across 140 localities
Russian air defenses downed two guided aerial bombs, four long-range Neptune guided missiles and 172 Ukrainian drones over the past day
Ukraine also lost 205 fighters to the Vostok battlegroup, 210 fighters to the Sever battlegroup, 190 to the Yug battlegroup, and 45 fighters to Russia's Dnepr battlegroup
Russian air defenses on the front downed two guided aerial bombs, four long-range Neptune guided missiles and 172 Ukrainian drones over the past day
President Donald Trump greets Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2025
Analysis
New US National Security Strategy Could Have ‘Huge Influence’ on Ending Ukrainian Crisis
Yesterday, 23:39 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала