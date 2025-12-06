https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/new-us-national-security-strategy-could-have-huge-influence-on-ending-ukrainian-crisis-1123248706.html
New US National Security Strategy Could Have ‘Huge Influence’ on Ending Ukrainian Crisis
The White House dropped an updated National Security Strategy this week, crossing out the traditional language characterizing Russia as a threat, and highlighting Washington's prioritization for ending the conflict in Ukraine and restoring stability to Europe. A trusted Sputnik commentator explains why this could be very significant news.
The White House dropped an updated National Security Strategy this week, crossing out the traditional language characterizing Russia as a threat, and highlighting Washington's prioritization for ending the conflict in Ukraine and restoring stability to Europe. A trusted Sputnik commentator explains why this could be very significant news.
“I ultimately believe that is indeed a good thing. However, whether this stated position in words is backed up firmly in militaristic/political deeds is another thing to be considered entirely,” Matthew Crosston, a professor of national security studies at Bowie State University told Sputnik, commenting on the new Strategy.
The academic warned that Washington remains filled with politicians from both parties who will not support the pivot on Russia outlined in the document, and who “have not moved at all on the tired old foreign policy stance that sees Russia and the United States as ‘eternal enemies’.”
However, “if (and that is a big ‘IF’) the United States is sincere about this position, then this strategic adjustment can have a huge influence on the conflict’s resolution,” Crosston emphasized.
What would this mean in practice? Forcing Ukraine to negotiate “more open-mindedly,” and threatening to “simply stop supporting the Ukrainian effort to continue the fight.”
“Without that support, the Ukrainian military units might not necessarily collapse, but they will be mortally crippled and the conflict would likely start to de facto end,” Crosston said.
As for the Europeans, their obsession with the idea that Russia plans to conquer all of Europe after finishing with Ukraine is “why Europe will continue to have an extremely limited role at the negotiating table,” the professor summed up.