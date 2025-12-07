https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/russias-shoigu-to-visit-vietnam-laos-next-week-for-high-level-talks---security-council-1123250964.html

Russia's Shoigu to Visit Vietnam, Laos Next Week for High-Level Talks - Security Council

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu will pay a working visit to Vietnam and Laos this coming week and hold meetings with the top leadership of both countries, the press service of the Russian Security Council said.

2025-12-07T13:34+0000

"Next week, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu will lead an interdepartmental delegation on a working visit to Vietnam and Laos, where meetings are planned with the top political and military leadership of both countries, heads of law enforcement agencies and other security forces, visits to memorials to fallen heroes and Soviet pilots, as well as some defense industry sites," the press service said.

