International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/us-wont-put-boots-on-the-ground-in-ukraine---trumps-envoy-kellogg--1123253009.html
US Won’t Put ‘Boots On The Ground’ In Ukraine - Trump’s Envoy Kellogg
US Won’t Put ‘Boots On The Ground’ In Ukraine - Trump’s Envoy Kellogg
Sputnik International
Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, ruled out the possibility of sending American troops to Ukraine during a discussion panel at the Ronald Reagan National Defense Forum.
2025-12-07T16:01+0000
2025-12-07T16:01+0000
world
keith kellogg
us
yury ushakov
donald trump
ukraine
zaporozhye
russia
kremlin
donetsk people’s republic
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1b/1118645144_0:170:3072:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_e9e6f4ffc59cb14271015aedccba11cd.jpg
Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, ruled out the possibility of sending American troops to Ukraine during a discussion panel at the Ronald Reagan National Defense Forum. Kellogg also suggested that there remain the “last 10 meters” of trying to end this conflict, and it was “really down to a couple of issues” central to a peace deal: the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the status of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. Russia has repeatedly emphasized that foreign troops in Ukraine would be legitimate targets. There’s no excuse for NATO troops in Ukraine even under a peace deal, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin underscored.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/russia-remains-open-to-ukraine-settlement-talks-interested-in-continuing-them---kremlin-1123241589.html
ukraine
zaporozhye
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1b/1118645144_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_62350ca0716484ae6effb0bbbf146d17.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump’s special envoy for ukraine, keith kellogg, ruled out the possibility of sending american troops to ukraine during a discussion panel at the ronald reagan national defense forum.
trump’s special envoy for ukraine, keith kellogg, ruled out the possibility of sending american troops to ukraine during a discussion panel at the ronald reagan national defense forum.

US Won’t Put ‘Boots On The Ground’ In Ukraine - Trump’s Envoy Kellogg

16:01 GMT 07.12.2025
© AP Photo / Aaron FavilaUS soldiers disembark inside the Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan province, northern Philippines after participating in joint military exercises on Monday, May 6, 2024
US soldiers disembark inside the Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan province, northern Philippines after participating in joint military exercises on Monday, May 6, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2025
© AP Photo / Aaron Favila
Subscribe
Russia and the United States are underway aligning the "difficult provisions" that will determine the future document on Ukraine settlement, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said earlier.
Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, ruled out the possibility of sending American troops to Ukraine during a discussion panel at the Ronald Reagan National Defense Forum.
Kellogg also suggested that there remain the “last 10 meters” of trying to end this conflict, and it was “really down to a couple of issues” central to a peace deal: the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the status of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.
Russia has repeatedly emphasized that foreign troops in Ukraine would be legitimate targets. There’s no excuse for NATO troops in Ukraine even under a peace deal, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin underscored.
A view of the Russian Foreign Ministry and one of the Kremlin towers - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2025
World
Russia Remains Open to Ukraine Settlement Talks, Interested in Continuing Them - Kremlin
5 December, 13:43 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала