US Won’t Put ‘Boots On The Ground’ In Ukraine - Trump’s Envoy Kellogg

Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, ruled out the possibility of sending American troops to Ukraine during a discussion panel at the Ronald Reagan National Defense Forum.

Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, ruled out the possibility of sending American troops to Ukraine during a discussion panel at the Ronald Reagan National Defense Forum. Kellogg also suggested that there remain the “last 10 meters” of trying to end this conflict, and it was “really down to a couple of issues” central to a peace deal: the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the status of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. Russia has repeatedly emphasized that foreign troops in Ukraine would be legitimate targets. There’s no excuse for NATO troops in Ukraine even under a peace deal, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin underscored.

