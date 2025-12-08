https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/congresswoman-luna-questions-400mln-military-aid-for-ukraine-in-2026-military-budget-1123259700.html
Congresswoman Luna Questions $400Mln Military Aid for Ukraine in 2026 Military Budget
US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna questioned the inclusion of hundreds of millions in military aid for Ukraine in the House's draft of the 2026 national defense budget on Monday.
“Why is there more funding in NDAA for Ukraine?” Luna wrote in an X post. She stressed that the US should not provide assistance to Ukraine, given its reluctance to accept the US-sponsored peace deal and massive corruption in the country. "The U.S. government should NOT be giving $400 million to Ukraine—especially with Zelensky refusing to respond to the President on the peace deal. The Ukrainian government was just busted for public corruption, and you can guarantee money laundering is involved. The fact that Congress is still sending them funding is horrifying. This needs to be taken out of the NDAA," Luna added. Earlier today, the US House of Representatives released a compromised version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026. The crucial piece of legislation authorizes a record $901 billion in national security spending, which includes $400 million in military aid for Ukraine. According to the document, the US also plans to spend the same amount in fiscal year 2027, according to the bill. Luna's remarks come amid President Donald Trump's ongoing claim that his administration does not provide any financial assistance to Ukraine, focusing instead on selling military equipment to European NATO allies who send it to Ukraine via the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna questioned the inclusion of hundreds of millions in military aid for Ukraine in the House's draft of the 2026 national defense budget on Monday.
“Why is there more funding in NDAA for Ukraine?” Luna wrote in an X post.
She stressed that the US should not provide assistance to Ukraine, given its reluctance to accept the US-sponsored peace deal and massive corruption in the country.
"The U.S. government should NOT be giving $400 million to Ukraine—especially with Zelensky refusing to respond to the President on the peace deal. The Ukrainian government was just busted for public corruption, and you can guarantee money laundering is involved. The fact that Congress is still sending them funding is horrifying. This needs to be taken out of the NDAA," Luna added.
Earlier today, the US House of Representatives released a compromised version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026. The crucial piece of legislation authorizes a record $901 billion in national security spending, which includes $400 million in military aid for Ukraine.
According to the document, the US also plans to spend the same amount in fiscal year 2027, according to the bill.
Luna's remarks come amid President Donald Trump's ongoing claim that his administration does not provide any financial assistance to Ukraine, focusing instead on selling military equipment to European NATO allies who send it to Ukraine via the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program.