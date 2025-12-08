International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/hungary-turkey-condemn-attacks-on-russian-energy-infrastructure-top-hungarian-diplomat-1123259390.html
Hungary, Turkiye Condemn Attacks on Russian Energy Infrastructure - Szijjarto
Hungary, Turkiye Condemn Attacks on Russian Energy Infrastructure - Szijjarto
Sputnik International
Hungary and Turkiye condemn attacks on Russian energy infrastructure and tankers in the Black Sea, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
2025-12-08T21:27+0000
2025-12-08T21:27+0000
world
hungary
peter szijjarto
russia
turkiye
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108708807_0:188:2975:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_ed3f4e72934e7e48388d11c7f501e4a6.jpg
“We support ending the war in Ukraine through negotiations and jointly condemn attacks on energy supply routes, whether pipelines in Russia or tankers in the Black Sea,” Szijjarto wrote on social media. The minister described Turkiye as a “reliable and honest transit partner,” noting that Hungary is expected to receive approximately eight billion cubic meters of natural gas via the TurkStream pipeline in 2025. “We also oppose treating energy supplies as a political or ideological issue,” Szijjarto said. The Turkish newspaper Milliyet reported earlier in the day that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban planned to discuss expanding cooperation in the defense industry during their talks in Istanbul. In August, oil supplies to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline, which pumps Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, were stopped for the third time due to yet another Ukrainian attack. Slovakia and Hungary filed a complaint with the European Commission about the interruptions. Budapest later banned Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, whom it holds responsible for the attacks, from entering Hungary and the Schengen Area for three years. Russia strongly condemned Kiev’s recent attacks on tankers in the Black Sea and on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure near the city of Novorossiysk, urging all reasonable actors to denounce what it called the Kiev regime’s destructive actions. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the same forces behind the Black Sea sabotage, previously implicated in derailing peace talks, were now seeking renewed armed escalation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/russia-strikes-ukrainian-military-linked-energy-facilities-ports-1123245840.html
hungary
russia
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/17/1108708807_121:0:2852:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b13e5c5f371a6c2f3107e42b0912b01.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia ukraine military operation
russia ukraine military operation

Hungary, Turkiye Condemn Attacks on Russian Energy Infrastructure - Szijjarto

21:27 GMT 08.12.2025
© Sputnik / Maxim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankA Russian oil rig. File photo
A Russian oil rig. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2025
© Sputnik / Maxim Bogodvid
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungary and Turkiye condemn attacks on Russian energy infrastructure and tankers in the Black Sea, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Monday.
“We support ending the war in Ukraine through negotiations and jointly condemn attacks on energy supply routes, whether pipelines in Russia or tankers in the Black Sea,” Szijjarto wrote on social media.
The minister described Turkiye as a “reliable and honest transit partner,” noting that Hungary is expected to receive approximately eight billion cubic meters of natural gas via the TurkStream pipeline in 2025.
“We also oppose treating energy supplies as a political or ideological issue,” Szijjarto said.
The Turkish newspaper Milliyet reported earlier in the day that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban planned to discuss expanding cooperation in the defense industry during their talks in Istanbul.
Russian servicemen of the artillery brigade division of the Tsentr battlegroup of forces fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military-Linked Energy Facilities, Ports
6 December, 09:54 GMT
In August, oil supplies to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline, which pumps Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, were stopped for the third time due to yet another Ukrainian attack. Slovakia and Hungary filed a complaint with the European Commission about the interruptions. Budapest later banned Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, whom it holds responsible for the attacks, from entering Hungary and the Schengen Area for three years.
Russia strongly condemned Kiev’s recent attacks on tankers in the Black Sea and on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure near the city of Novorossiysk, urging all reasonable actors to denounce what it called the Kiev regime’s destructive actions. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the same forces behind the Black Sea sabotage, previously implicated in derailing peace talks, were now seeking renewed armed escalation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала