https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/new-us-strategy-removes-risk-of-war-with-china-over-trade-disagreements-1123258780.html
New US Strategy Removes Risk of War With China 'Over Trade Disagreements'
New US Strategy Removes Risk of War With China 'Over Trade Disagreements'
Sputnik International
Under the auspices of the new US national security strategy, China is going to be regarded as more of a business rival than enemy, consultant on Asia-Pacific affairs and geopolitical commentator Thomas W. Pauken II tells Sputnik.
2025-12-08T17:09+0000
2025-12-08T17:09+0000
2025-12-08T17:09+0000
analysis
us
china
donald trump
national security
strategy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119419748_0:280:2687:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_13ab00d115a3239d475fae277df3e3f4.jpg
“Trade tensions will continue; this strategy isn't going to fix all of them. However, it's better than calling the US and China enemy nations,” he says.While trade tensions between the two world powers will likely persist, they won’t be as “fierce” as before “because the element of a potential war erupting over trade disagreements will be removed.”Pauken also says he hopes that Trump’s upcoming visit to China in April will be “very successful” and “will inspire many Americans to want to visit China afterwards.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/us-sanctions-do-little-but-bring-russia-china-closer-together---former-trump-advisor-1123254448.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119419748_299:0:2687:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_72cca4dfc0245670017279f0af2756dc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us national security strategy, us china relations
us national security strategy, us china relations
New US Strategy Removes Risk of War With China 'Over Trade Disagreements'
Under the auspices of the new US national security strategy, China is going to be regarded as more of a business rival than enemy, consultant on Asia-Pacific affairs and geopolitical commentator Thomas W. Pauken II tells Sputnik.
“Trade tensions will continue; this strategy isn't going to fix all of them. However, it's better than calling the US and China enemy nations,” he says.
While trade tensions between the two world powers will likely persist, they won’t be as “fierce” as before “because the element of a potential war erupting over trade disagreements will be removed.”
Pauken also says he hopes that Trump’s upcoming visit to China in April will be “very successful” and “will inspire many Americans to want to visit China afterwards.”