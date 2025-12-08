https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/us-sanctions-do-little-but-bring-russia-china-closer-together---former-trump-advisor-1123254448.html

US Sanctions Do Little But Bring Russia, China Closer Together - Former Trump Advisor

US Sanctions Do Little But Bring Russia, China Closer Together - Former Trump Advisor

Sputnik International

NEW YORK (Sputnik), Lenka White - US sanctions against Russian companies are not expected to achieve much apart from bringing Russia and China closer together, George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy advisor to the first Trump presidential campaign, told RIA Novosti.

2025-12-08T08:05+0000

2025-12-08T08:05+0000

2025-12-08T08:05+0000

world

us

russia

china

george papadopoulos

sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1114998112_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b35ce9c2a0ae202b9b4781ad3548c1a.jpg

China is currently the main competitor of the United States on the world stage, and pushing Russia to boost relations with it does nothing for the US in terms of leverage, the former advisor added. On October 22, the US imposed sanctions on Russia's Lukoil and Rosneft, marking the first time the second Trump administration has targeted Russia with restrictions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/new-us-national-security-strategy-recognizes-russia-china-and-us-as-worlds-great-powers---expert-1123248561.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, china, sanctions, usa