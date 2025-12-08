International
US Sanctions Do Little But Bring Russia, China Closer Together - Former Trump Advisor
NEW YORK (Sputnik), Lenka White - US sanctions against Russian companies are not expected to achieve much apart from bringing Russia and China closer together, George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy advisor to the first Trump presidential campaign, told RIA Novosti.
China is currently the main competitor of the United States on the world stage, and pushing Russia to boost relations with it does nothing for the US in terms of leverage, the former advisor added. On October 22, the US imposed sanctions on Russia's Lukoil and Rosneft, marking the first time the second Trump administration has targeted Russia with restrictions.
US Sanctions Do Little But Bring Russia, China Closer Together - Former Trump Advisor

08:05 GMT 08.12.2025
The national flags of Russia and China
Subscribe
NEW YORK (Sputnik), Lenka White - US sanctions against Russian companies are not expected to achieve much apart from bringing Russia and China closer together, George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy advisor to the first Trump presidential campaign, told RIA Novosti.
"Sanctions do nothing more than actually bring China and Russia closer together," Papadopoulos said.
China is currently the main competitor of the United States on the world stage, and pushing Russia to boost relations with it does nothing for the US in terms of leverage, the former advisor added.
On October 22, the US imposed sanctions on Russia's Lukoil and Rosneft, marking the first time the second Trump administration has targeted Russia with restrictions.
