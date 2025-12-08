https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/record-70-of-germans-dissatisfied-with-governments-performance---survey-1123251730.html

Record 70% of Germans Dissatisfied With Government's Performance - Survey

Record 70% of Germans Dissatisfied With Government's Performance - Survey

Sputnik International

A record 70% of Germans are dissatisfied with the work of the country's government, according to a new survey conducted by the INSA pollster for German newspaper Bild.

2025-12-08T01:05+0000

2025-12-08T01:05+0000

2025-12-08T01:05+0000

world

europe

friedrich merz

germany

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122016459_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8adee9d6cd2366f5bb77d8f66424a292.jpg

Only 21% of respondents are satisfied with the government's performance, which is an absolute anti-record, the survey showed. Along with that, 68% of those surveyed have a negative assessment of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's performance, a figure up 4 percentage points compared to the previous survey conducted in late November. Only 23% viewed the current chancellor positively, a 2 percentage point decrease from the November results. The survey was conducted from December 4-5 among 1,005 German residents.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/eu-struggles-to-avoid-rift-with-the-us-1123246382.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

a record 70% of germans are dissatisfied with the work of the country's government, according to a new survey conducted by the insa pollster for german newspaper bild.