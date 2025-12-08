International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/rising-gold-prices-added-over-100bln-to-russias-reserves-in-past-year-1123254776.html
Rising Gold Prices Added Over $100Bln to Russia's Reserves in Past Year
Rising Gold Prices Added Over $100Bln to Russia's Reserves in Past Year
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's gold reserves have grown by $112 billion in just one year, thanks to rising prices for the precious metal, according to Sputnik's calculations based on the Bank of Russia data.
2025-12-08T09:10+0000
2025-12-08T09:11+0000
economy
russia
gold
bank of russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15986/82/159868227_0:39:3000:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_6463e3bc52920b5bbbe4497b250c97c5.jpg
At the beginning of December last year, the Bank of Russia held $198.1 billion worth of gold bars in its vaults, while a year later, the figure had risen to $310.7 billion. This is all due to the rally in the gold market: over the past 12 months, the price of the metal has increased by about 60%, to $4,300 from $2,600 per troy ounce. At the same time, in physical terms, Russia's gold reserves, on the contrary, have decreased slightly. According to the latest available data, they stood at 2,326.5 tonnes, while exactly one year ago they were 6 tonnes higher. The share of gold in Russian reserves at the beginning of December was 42.3%. At the same time, the foreign currency portion of Russia's international assets has grown by only 1.3% over the past year, reaching $423.9 billion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251205/russias-gold-reserves-price-exceeds-300bln-for-1st-time-in-modern-history-1123241152.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15986/82/159868227_298:0:2657:1769_1920x0_80_0_0_8cd9f17b7a8b4f8412ad44828f921691.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, gold, price, bank of russia
russia, gold, price, bank of russia

Rising Gold Prices Added Over $100Bln to Russia's Reserves in Past Year

09:10 GMT 08.12.2025 (Updated: 09:11 GMT 08.12.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexander Alpatkin / Go to the mediabankGold bars
Gold bars - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2025
© Sputnik / Alexander Alpatkin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's gold reserves have grown by $112 billion in just one year, thanks to rising prices for the precious metal, according to Sputnik's calculations based on the Bank of Russia data.
At the beginning of December last year, the Bank of Russia held $198.1 billion worth of gold bars in its vaults, while a year later, the figure had risen to $310.7 billion.
This is all due to the rally in the gold market: over the past 12 months, the price of the metal has increased by about 60%, to $4,300 from $2,600 per troy ounce.
At the same time, in physical terms, Russia's gold reserves, on the contrary, have decreased slightly. According to the latest available data, they stood at 2,326.5 tonnes, while exactly one year ago they were 6 tonnes higher.
The share of gold in Russian reserves at the beginning of December was 42.3%. At the same time, the foreign currency portion of Russia's international assets has grown by only 1.3% over the past year, reaching $423.9 billion.
Gold bars of the highest standard of 99.99 percent purity - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2025
World
Russia's Gold Reserves Price Exceeds $300Bln for 1st Time in Modern History
5 December, 13:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала